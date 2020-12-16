The Quincy Valley Allied Arts is holding a radio style production in December for families to enjoy. It’s A Wonderful Life airs Dec. 21-25.

“A person’s grandparents may remember the days when all we had was radio. We are encouraging people to pull their electronic devices near the fireplace or space heater and listen to the timeless classic ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’.” Galen Golay said. Golay, a branch managing partner at Basin Pacific Insurance, is one of 13 people cast for the production. Some cast members have multiple parts to cut down on cast size. Golay will be playing the parts of Uncle Billy, Martini and Officer Bert.

The production held four practices over Zoom and will be recorded in a professional sound studio with sound effects and music.

The diverse cast includes people from all over Washington, from Quincy to Bremerton.

Cast:

George Bailey- Thane Street

Clarence, Dr. Campbell- Adam Zaleski

Mary Hatch Bailey- Haliey Weber

Superintendent, Mrs. Hatch- Laura Clifton

Announcer, Mrs. Davis, Cousin Tillie- Stephanie Navarez

Violet Bick, Bank Teller- Mary Elise Clifton

Young George Bailey, Eddy, Janie Bailey- Chloe Forsythe

Zuzu Bailey, Randy, Petey Bailey- Lexine Forsythe

Mr. Potter, Toll-taker, Eustace, Sheriff- Pat Conelly

Uncle Billy, Martini, Officer Bert- Galen Golay

Pop Bailey, Carter, Mr. Welch- Darryl Pheasant

Gower, Ernie, Sam Wainwright, Harry Bailey, Nick- Taylor Street

Impatient Neighbor, Ma Bailey, Mrs. Thompson- Diane Thompson

“It’s A Wonderful Life” is a 1946 Christmas film based on the story “The Greatest Gift.” The story tells of George Bailey who is struggling with plans to commit suicide on Christmas Eve. A guardian angel intervenes and shows Bailey how many lives he had touched throughout his life and what life would have been like if he had not been born.