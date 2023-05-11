Part 3 of a multi-part series
Last week we told you about what’s open around the Quincy Valley. This time we will tell you about what’s open everywhere else in the county.
We’ll get right to the point. Here’s where folks can run for office.
In Mattawa, the Airport district has three posts up for re-election. In Hartline, Warden and Royal, the cemetery districts have posts up for re-election as well. The key to remember is that these posts, both in the airport district and the cemetery districts, will not appear in the primary. ballot.
The terms for the airport district are all for two years, while the cemetery districts’ terms are all six-year terms.
The same is the case for the Beverly Water District and the Cascade Valley Water District.
The hospital districts in Moses Lake, Ephrata, Soap Lake, Mattawa, Royal and the three-county Douglas-Lincoln-Okanogan district have seats up.All these terms, except for Position 2 in Mattawa (two-year), are six-year terms.
The fire districts in Warden, Moses Lake, Hartline, Soap Lake, Royal, Wilson Creek, Ephrata, North Banks Lake, Rural Moses Lake, and Mattawa have seats up.
All these spots, except for Position 1 in the Soap Lake fire district are six-year terms, Position 1 in Soap Lake is a two-year term.
The port districts in Royal Slope, Mattawa, Coulee City, Hartline, Wilson Creek, Grand Coulee, Warden, Ephrata and Moses Lake have seats up.
All the port district spots are for six-year terms except for Position 3 in Ephrata’s port district, which is for a four-year term.
Coulee City, Electric City, Ephrata, Grand Coulee, Hartline, Krupp, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Royal, Soap Lake, Warden and Wilson Creek have city council seats up.
The terms for council vary a lot from town to town. Two of the terms in Coulee City is for two years, two other spots are up for four-year terms.
All the spots at Electric City and Ephrata are for four-year terms, but in Grand Coulee, three spots are up for four-year terms and two are up for two-year terms.
In Hartline, one of the spots is for a two-year-term, while three others are for four-year terms. The same scenario is unfolding in the town of Krupp, also known as Marlin, where only one of the five seats up for re-election is for a two-year term.
All the spots in the city councils of Mattawa Moses Lake and Soap Lake are up for four-year terms.Same situation unfolds in Warden and Wilson Creek.
The school districts at Mattawa, known as the Wahluke School District, the one in Warden, the one in Soap Lake, the one in Royal, the ones in Moses Lake, Ephrata, Wilson Creek and the Grand Coulee School District also have seats up.
All the seats up for re-election in Warden and the Wahluke School District are for four-year seats. The Coulee-Hartline School District has two seats up for four-year terms and one for a two-year term.
Soap Lake has three seats up, all for four-year terms. Royal has four seats up, one for a two-year term.
All the seats in Moses Lake, Ephrata, Grand Coulee and Wilson Creek are for four-year terms.