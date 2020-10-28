Regional Microsoft manager Lisa Karstetter has been appointed to the North Central Washington Libraries (NCWL) Board of Trustees. She will represent Grant County.

Karstetter has lived in the county for 30 years and grew up in Othello. She graduated from Whitworth College before moving to Quincy. With Microsoft, she is the Regional Community Manager for the TechSpark initiative and local data centers. Prior to employment with Microsoft, she worked for Yahoo for 10 years.

Karstetter has also served 10 years on the Grant County Tourism Board and also currently serves on the Grant County Economic Development Board, Grant County Industrial Alliance, Sunserra HOA Board and the Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance Advisory Board.

The NCWL Board of Trustees manages the executive director, sets policies and oversees the district’s budget. NCWL includes 30 libraries in five counties, a mail order service, and STEM, bilingual and bookmobile outreach services.

Nancy Spurgeon of East Wenatchee was also appointed at the same time. She will represent Douglas County. Library trustees are appointed by county commissioners.