Legislators Dent, Warnick and Ybarra hear from voters at townhall meeting in Quincy

Local legislators and voters were at times frustrated and at times encouraged during a 90-minute townhall-style meeting July 12 at the Port of Quincy.
Sen. Judy Warnick, Rep. Alex Ybarra and Rep. Tom Dent are the three state legislators representing District 13, which covers all of the Quincy Valley, Moses Lake, Ellensburg and beyond. All three are Republicans. Last Wednesday evening, they sat before a small crowd of 15 to 20 Quincy folks.
The legislators’ stop in Quincy was the sixth of a series of similar meetings across their district.
The three introduced themselves and their legislative assistants, who were there, as well. No one gave a speech, but they opened the floor to attendees to ask questions or bring up topics.
Several in the audience began with positive and grateful remarks about the help of state agencies and quick response to the Baird Springs Fire, which had started July 10 and burned more than 2,000 acres west of Quincy.
The more political discussion that followed was wide-ranging but mostly about the 2023 session of the Washington Legislature and bills that passed or failed.
Several attendees expressed frustrations with Olympia. In one of his responses, Dent suggested voters need to be more active, for instance, in showing up at the Legislature or at meetings of other government bodies.
“You have more power than you think you have,” Dent said.
The state’s cap-and-trade program, its effects on fuel prices, the absence of an exemption for farmers, and other energy issues were discussed at length.
Other topics included the governor’s environmentalist interests; the governor employing line-item vetoes, including on bipartisan bills; the governor’s emergency powers; transgender issues arising in bills; Critical Race Theory; children’s learning loss during the pandemic shutdown and how to make up for it; election reform ideas; and water issues.
Concluding, Dent said in-person townhall meetings like this one are better than the virtual ones held during the pandemic.