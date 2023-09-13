Library displays Quincy artist's paintings in bold colors

The eight paintings on display in the Quincy Public Library’s gallery are by Quincy’s Holly Petersen, sharing again some of her favorite works.
Petersen’s work has been in the library before, most recently in 2018. The eight paintings up now will likely be displayed for another month.
She has sold some of her work in the past, but the paintings on display are not for sale.
“I get attached when I paint a painting, then I just want to keep it,” she said.
They are all done with acrylic. It’s her favorite medium, and she likes that acrylic is cleaned up with water.
She learned how to paint from her father, Brent Petersen. And one of the paintings on display – the one with the sailboat – she likes because of a funny story attached that reminds her of her father. It began when she came home from work one day and noticed something different about the painting.
“There’s people in my boat!” she said, recalling the surprise.
She knew exactly what happened. Her dad had been at her house, “and he thought my boat needed people in it.”
He had painted in the figures in the boat. She recalled him asking “Doesn’t it look better?” But her reply, she said with a laugh, was, “No, don’t touch my art!”
The large Tuscany scene Petersen painted at the request of a lady, and Petersen liked it so much she had a print of it made for herself.
“So it’s the first time I ever paid for my own painting,” she said.
The print is the one on display in the library.
“Solitude” is the blue and black one, done when she was working with abused children as a social worker.
“Toxicity” is the name of the one that looks like a shooting star.
The one with the red umbrella shows how she likes red, her favorite color.
“I really like to do black-and-white art with a touches of red,” she said.
The most recent one she did is “Mother Nature,” the one with the large eye staring at the viewer. She did that one in just the past couple of months.
Besides her dad, does she have an inspiration for her art, a certain famous artist?
“For some reason I’ve always liked Salvador Dali,” she said.
She likes vibrant art, make-a-statement art, and bold colors.
Her painting output is not steady, and its not a job. She has a business, Petersen Vehicle Licensing, in Quincy keeping her occupied and she has been involved in local theater groups. She has painted some of the sets for shows. Earlier this year, she played Ursula in the Quincy Valley Allied Arts production of “The Little Mermaid,” and she painted her character’s cave set.
She paints these days mostly after someone requests something. Most of the paintings at the library she did between five and 10 years ago.
“These are like mine, that I love, and have had for years and that are hanging in my house,” she said.
When she paints for someone who wants something in their house, it’s “work.” But painting for herself is “freeing,” she said.