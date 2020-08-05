A long-time local business owner has expanded to add an additional store in the Quincy Public Market.

Barb Mushlitz, owner of Barb’s Clothes and Things, has now added a new store called Mix It Up, in the spot right next to her clothing and accessories store. The store was set to open right as the Coronavirus pandemic hit, so its opening was postponed to June when businesses started reopening.

Mushlitz said she named the new store Mix It Up so she can have the freedom to put whatever she wants in the space. She also said that it gives people more things to look at and adds variety to the types of shops in the public market building.

Mix It Up currently sells small knick-knacks, and household and garden decor. Mushlitz’s son, Allan, also brings in antiques and collectables he has acquired through various auctions and dealers across the state.

One of the really neat things about Mix It Up is that no two items are the same, Mushlitz said. Each piece is unique and geared toward the current season.

Mushlitz’s favorite season is fall or winter and she loves the environment of being in the public market. She looks forward to each new season and the different styles and decorations that she can bring into her shops.

Mushlitz first opened her store, Barb’s Clothes and Things, in March of 1973. She had worked for a clothing company and loved it so much that she decided she wanted to open one of her own. With help from her dad, she was able to purchase a store building and get her business off the ground.

Her original store location in Quincy was the space right next to the Post-Register, which has now become a dance studio. After 46 years, in May of 2019, she moved her store into the brand new public market under the new name Barb’s Place.

Mushlitz’s shops are open everyday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.