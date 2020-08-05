The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints teamed up with Chelan Fresh and Farm to Families to provide free mixed boxes of apples, potatoes and onions to communities statewide.

The statewide effort helps put excess food to good use and support communities in this challenging time.

Each box held three pounds of onions, eight pounds of potatoes and 10 pounds of apples.

On Aug. 1, volunteers gave out around 600 boxes of the mixed food between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the Quincy Community Center parking lot.

There were about a dozen volunteers between church members and missionaries loading up boxes into cars as they drove through.