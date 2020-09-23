Multiple Quincy first responders came together in service of one Quincy resident on Sept. 15.

Dave Stratton uses a battery powered wheelchair to run errands and get around town.

Recently, his rechargeable batteries for his wheelchair would not hold a charge as long as they were supposed to due to the amount of use they had been through. This left Stratton stranded many times throughout Quincy and in need of assistance.

Stratton wasn’t able to purchase new batteries on his own and first responders banded together to purchase two new batteries for him.

Grant County Fire District #3 (GCFD#3) sent out a press release telling of the inspiring service local first responders did for one Quincy resident. The service was provided by members of GCFD#3, International Association of Firefighters Local 4418, Quincy Police Guild and Protection One Ambulance Service.

Not only did they buy him new batteries, but they also came to his home to install the new batteries for him and set up a new battery charger.

“It’s opportunities like these that really show the true heart of the people who are here to serve our community,” the release said.