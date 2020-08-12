Quincy native Eduardo Castañeda-Díaz is likely to advance to the general election after tallying just over 23% of votes in the race for State Representative Position 1 in Washington’s thirteenth legislative district.

The top two candidates in the primary election of each race advance to the general election in November. In Grant County alone, Castañeda-Díaz earned just over 18% of the vote as of Aug. 7. The next ballot count is scheduled for Aug. 12, and an estimated 3,500 ballots remain to be counted. 18,411 ballots have been counted already. The primary election will not be certified until Aug. 18, according to the Grant County Auditor’s elections webpage.

Incumbent Tom Dent led the race with just over 78% of the votes in Grant County and just over 74% in the district. John “the man” Malan will not be moving onto the general election after he tallied just under 3% of the vote in the district. The thirteenth district includes Yakima, Kittitas, Grant and Lincoln Counties.

Two Grant County Commissioner election races are also close.

In the District 1 position, Danny Stone holds about an eight-point advantage and has tallied just over 42% of the vote, and Earl Romig just over 34%. Mark S Wanke sits in third with almost 22%.

In the race for the District 2 position, Rob Jones holds a narrow lead over incumbent Tom Tayor by a 50% to 47% margin.

In the race for U.S Representative in Washington’s fourth congressional district, incumbent Dan Newhouse led the way with nearly 66% of the vote in Grant County and almost 58% in the district. Douglas E. McKinley will be the likely challenger in the general election as he earned just under 27% of votes in the district. The fourth congressional district covers a large area of Central Washington and includes areas such as Yakima, Moses Lake, the Tri Cities, Quincy and Ephrata, among others.

In other statewide races, gubernatorial incumbent Jay Inslee has tallied just over 50% of votes statewide and will be challenged by Loren Culp in November. Culp earned 17% of votes statewide, the second most of any candidate in the race.

Secretary of State Kim Wyman has totalled just over 51% of the statewide vote, and will be challenged by Gael Tarleton, who earned a little over 43% statewide.

In the race for Attorney General, Bob Ferguson, who tallied almost 56%, will take on Matt Larkin, who earned almost 24% statewide, in the general election.