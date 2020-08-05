A man was treated for multiple gunshot wounds after being shot in the 300 block of Sixth Avenue Southeast last Friday.

According to a Facebook post by the Quincy police Department, on July 31 at approximately 12:24 a.m., Quincy Police Officers responded to Quincy Valley Medical Center for an adult male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was later transported to a hospital in Wenatchee for further treatment and is last known to be in stable condition.

The victim was cooperative with police and stated he was walking to a friend’s house when he was approached and shot.

Officers checked the area and located several 9mm shell casings lying on the ground. Officers also located some vehicles that had been damaged by the gunfire. No one in that area called 9-1-1 to report the incident; the only call came from the hospital.

Detectives were called out and worked the crime scene throughout the night and interviewed the wounded man. The man, age 38, has prior gang affiliation and believes the person who shot him may have been from another gang, according to the post.

“We are lucky there was nobody else injured during this incident and if you have any information as to what happened or who is responsible please report it,” Captain Ryan Green stated in the post.

The suspect is described as a male between 20-30 years old, unknown race, wearing glasses, baseball cap, white t-shirt, black pants and no facial hair. The suspect has not been identified and remains at large.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to call the Quincy Police Department or MACC Dispatch at (509)787-4718 or (509)787-2222.