Manny and Manny, Jr.: A love story

Part 5 of a multi-part series
Sometimes a shadow can be larger than life. Much like the person who cast it.
Manny Guerrero’s shadow is so large, it cuts across state lines.
Hayden, Idaho, is where Manny Guerrero, Jr. lives nowadays, and one of the reasons why his ZIP code is different from the one he lived in during his teenage years was a need to carve his own path.”
Mighty big task when your name is the same as a Quincy stalwart.
Before anything else is read, let it be known that the younger Guerrero has only warmth and gratitude for the example set by the elder Guerrero.
“It was an honor, because he knew everybody,” says Guerrero, Jr. of carrying his name.
Then again, being Legend, The Second, is a big ask for anybody. Joe DiMaggio, Jr., Freddie Prinze, Jr., and many others struggled carrying the weight of their accomplished fathers.
“What kept me from going back, is I don’t think I could fulfill his shoes,” Guerrero Jr., said from Idaho. “He loved Quincy, that community was important to him and I don’t think I could ever do what he did.”
Guerrero, Jr. is quick to exonerate his dad from any expectations he might have had of his only son. “I put the pressure on myself,” says Junior. “He never did.”
“I always honored him in any way I could. My father didn’t play any sports, he never graduated high school, so he did not do any of the things that he was able to give me.”
A football and baseball player for the Jacks, Guerrero, Jr. was simply Guerrero on the back of his letterman’s jacket, another way of tipping the cap to his dad. At home, he’s still Junior, even to this day.
“It was a good childhood, he gave us a good childhood,” Manny Jr. says.
Coming back home this year to bid farewell to the man who helped raise him served as a reminder of the large footprint Dad left behind and a refresher on a zillion stories about his impact on the community.
“I did not know that he gave away one of my cousins at her wedding because my uncle had passed away,” Guerrero, Jr., said. “Sharing my dad with all my cousins made me a little jealous sometimes, made me wish he spent a little more time with me, but he just tried to give himself to all his family.”
Still there are plenty of memories, from wrestling in the yard, to attending games to working out together, to working on cars together.
To the elder Guerrero, it was God, his family and then the Quincy Basin, says Junior.
“That’s how he lived his life,” he said. Manny eschewed the fancier things, working instead on giving his family what they wanted, in particular Janie, his wife of 58 years.
“That was his best friend,” says Manny, Jr. “Right now I can still see him kissing her or giving her a hug. She was everything to him.”
The younger Manny has a slightly sparkier temper than the famously mild-tempered elder Manny.
“In my whole life, I never saw him get upset, which is strange because my kids could tell you right now that they have told me, ‘Dad, we’ve seen you get upset a lot.’ and I’m like, ‘I know.’” says Manny Jr.
And when something Dad did upset Janie, Dad just sat and took it.
“I would tell him, ‘She screams at you and you just sit there and smile? You’re a better man than I am, Dad.’
The elder Guerrero liked to tell “dad jokes,” much to the chagrin of his son, who used to warn his high school buddies to not laugh at the jokes, or else another joke would be forthcoming.
“I would just sit there and shake my head.” Guerrero Jr. said.
When times got tough in his son’s life, Manny Sr. was a rock, refusing to leave his boy’s side, even if his boy was by then a grown man.
“I would tell him, ‘Dad, I’m going to be OK, you can go back,’ and he would say, ‘Nope. I’m not in a hurry.’ That tough time I went through was probably the best time of him and I connecting even more than we already had,” Manny Jr. said.
When the decline in his dad’s health began, it was hard to watch, Manny, Jr., says.
“I know for a fact that he would not want me to see him in the condition he was,” Manny, Jr., says, noting that his dad discouraged him from stopping by too often.
“‘We talk every day, you call me every day, go have fun,’” Manny Jr. remembers his father saying to him.
Still, when the two did get together, the storytelling lasted a while, with the older Guerrero sharing with his scion tales of his younger years.
“He would tell me about when he and my grandpa would ride into town on horses,” Manny, Jr. said, later adding that the stories took on an unusual twist sometimes.
“Believe it or not, he was a womanizer,” Manny Jr., said of his dad during his pre-Janie days. “I could see it in his attitude. I asked my mom and she was like, ‘Yup, that’s true. He had another girlfriend when I met him.’ I was like, ‘Really? This guy?’”
Not every story dealt with Dad’s rascally ways. Some stories talked about his decision to go work in a grocery store as one of his first jobs. The reason was simple, it wasn’t the farmworking jobs Grandpa Guerrero had had.
“He said, “I did whatever I could to get out from going out there and work (the fields).’’
Nevertheless, years earlier in Oklahoma, he had worked the cotton fields, helping Junior’s grandpa, and where he made a most unexpected friend.
One day, after a long shift, Senior, then just a boy, found his stomach was grumbling and all there was was a can without a label on it. It turned out to be pork and beans.
Giving Senior pork and beans was the equivalent of giving a tiger a veggie burger. He hated pork and beans.
The grumbling tummy had the last word, and Manny downed the dreaded dish.
“‘Best pork and beans I ever had,’” Manny Jr. says his dad told him, later adding ‘“To this day, I love pork and beans’”.
To Manny Sr., Manny Jr. could do no wrong, even after his boy would confess years later to childhood shenanigans.
“He would never believe our stories,” Manny Jr. said. “My sisters would tell him, ‘Your golden boy wasn’t as golden as you think.” Still, Dad always gave Junior the benefit of the doubt.
“He put me on this pedestal, and I know for a fact that I have made him proud,” Junior says. “The last time he came here to my home, he said, ‘You done good, mijo. Real good.’”
And when it came to Janie, his devotion was even stronger, blushing progeny notwithstanding.
“He would grab my mom and dance while we were all sitting there and watching,” Manny, Jr. said. “We would all be happy, and tell them ‘Hey, get a room.’”
When the end came, his mom asked Junior to give the eulogy. It had been years since the initial diagnosis, years of heartbreak for the entire family. And yet, Junior could not help but wish for more time with Senior.
“Just having him with me was easier than having him gone,” he said. “I said I was selfish because that illness took a lot out of him, because he wasn’t the same person. Alzheimer’s is brutal and everyone tells me he’s in a better place, with my grandma and my grandpa and my tios (uncles) and tias (aunts), and I think it’s great, but nothing makes it better for me. The one thing that would make it better is if he was still here,” he said.
Hundreds of miles away from the town he once called home, Junior reflects on his Dad’s legacy and how his pride mixes with a touch of sadness.
“After I said I would try to come back and try to do what he did, I couldn’t,” Manny, Jr. said. “There’s no way. He was definitely one of a kind.”
He later added, “Part of me died when he died.”