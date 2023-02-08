Masquers’ latest offers nine looks at this thing called love

“Almost, Maine,” a romantic comedy that offers an offbeat look at the ins and outs and ups and downs of falling in (and out) of love, opens at Masquers Theater in Soap Lake on Feb. 10.
The play offers nine short stories, all happening in the town of Almost, Maine, but all separate from each other, and all happening within the same day.
“They all are at the same place, they all know each other but each group is happening individually,” the director Cynthia Beyer said. To top it all off, the plots are infused with a touch of what could be called magical realism, or simply suspension of reality, as Beyer put it.
“I’ve never seen a play done like this, where it was little vignettes, all in the same town, they all talk about each other but they never actually interact,” she said. “It’s a romantic thing, but it’s not just cheesy romance.”
The cast includes Jason Noble, Connor Noble, Carmen Rimple, Destiny Bunny, Mistya Zaleski, Amy Dana, Rosalee Chamberlain, CW Forrest and Emily Forrest.
“I have a great cast,” Beyer says, adding that casting was a challenge, with community theater in full swing in Quincy and Moses Lake, as well as in Soap Lake, so the pool of actors available for rehearsals was slightly low.
Nevertheless, Beyer and the cast and crew carried on, with a couple of last-minute fill-ins.
Despite being set in New England, the playwright who wrote wanted, and specifically requested, no New England accents, Beyer said.
The play is aimed at people 18 and older. Younger people would probably miss on the symbolism of the vignettes.
“It’s for people falling in love, and also for people falling out of love,” Beyer said. “A lot of the things we are doing, a lot of my actors are saying, ‘I have been that person.’ I think it’s going to resonate with a lot of people.”
The play opens Feb. 10 and it runs until Feb. 26, with 7:30 p.m. shows on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. matinees on Sundays. Tickets are $16 and $12 for seniors and students.