Mayor Gerene Nelson runs for a spot on George City Council

Gerene Nelson, the mayor of George, is running for office again.
Nothing unusual about that, except she’s running to be a city council member, not to be re-elected to lead her hometown.
Nelson, in the midst of her second non-consecutive go-round as mayor, says a seat on council affords her a less-pressurized environment from which to help her community.
She was appointed mayor in January of 2023, after the resignation of Donald Entzel.
Asked what she was proudest of during her time as mayor since January, she said there had been a lot of things going on, but she highlighted filling the clerk’s spot with quality people.
“We’ve been able to find some really good people.” The current clerk is Amy Grace, and she has been on the job less than a year.
Asked what she was proudest of during her first term as mayor, she mentioned the pipeline from the industrial park to the city.
“We are able to use the pump at the industrial park to supply drinking water to the town,” she said. “Especially when we are down a pump. We are low on a well and we have been using the (industrial) pump and it’s been very beneficial.”
Lastly, asked what she would have liked to accomplish as mayor but did not, she mentioned the need for George to have its own library facility.
“I will work on that as a councilperson,” she said. “Hope to develop a committee and start working on that, but that’s a huge project: acquiring the property, getting the funding, and all that. But we need a library here. The one we have is very used but it’s in a rented facility.”
Juan Villalpando, a council member, is the only person running for mayor. Nelson said there’s “so much more to being the mayor than it appears at first. You have to understand documents and coordinate with government agencies and with city attorneys to make sure that the city is being run properly. There’s a lot of things that you don’t think of at first.”
If Villalpando could not finish his term as mayor, and the possibility of another go-round as interim leader of George came about, Nelson said she would have to think about it, “but likely I would take the interim (post) to get to where we could have another person in place.”
In the meantime, she’s competing for a spot on council. Her opponent is Brulee Hoskins.
Quizzed why people should vote for her and not Hoskins, Nelson mentioned her years living in George and her involvement and knowledge of the town’s history and its people.