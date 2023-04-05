Chris Daniel Winery, located between George and Quincy, brought home the hardware from the 23rd Annual Great Northwest Wine Platinum Competition. The winery’s 2018 Malbec won double platinum, and its 2018 Petite Sirah and 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon each won platinum. The contest judged 679 wines, awarding double platinums to 68 of them, including the Malbec.
Medals for local winery at regional competition
- By Post-Register staff
