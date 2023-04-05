The team at Quincy Valley Medical Center working on the replacement facility construction project got through major design decisions recently, opening the way for smaller parts of the project to fall into place.
“I am feeling like we’ve kind of made the big moves and now we can kind of tighten things up as we move forward,” said Joe Kunkel, president of The Healthcare Collaborative Group Inc., who is a consultant hired to help guide QVMC through this once-in-a-lifetime building project, during his report in the March 27 meeting of the board of commissioners of Grant County Public Hospital District 2, which owns QVMC.
Earlier in the meeting, board president Randy Zolman gave a brief update from the finance committee.
“They (QVMC staffers) are doing an amazing job,” Zolman said. “We always have a dip into negative numbers this time of year, and this year we haven’t … . So, I am pretty excited.”
Reporting for the building and grounds committee, board member Anthony Gonzalez said he had the “opportunity to attend a few more meetings” and “we definitely went into the electrical system of the new hospital at length … learned a lot about Kv’s and Kw’s and generators … but it’s very important stuff, there’s no doubt about it.”
Kunkel, via remote link, gave the board one of his regular updates on the numerous moving parts of the construction project. He said the district’s request to combine land lots into one was approved by the city, a step that opens the site for the new building and simplifies the project.
A recent meeting of city officials and the project design team was very useful, he said. One of the issues brought up was parking. Kunkel said QVMC now has 70 to 80 parking slips, and the city’s formula for called for 150 spots for the new facility. Kunkel said 100 parking spaces would be about right and expects to file for a variance to proceed with about that number.
The water well on the property has presented a new wrinkle. The plan was to fill the old well hole and drill a new one out of the way of the new building. The water is wanted for the future landscaping on the updated campus. But, in a setback, it appears the well has a water claim, not a right, which complicates things, Kunkel explained. He said the hospital building team will continue discussions with the city on options. At any rate, he said the board could expect to see a well de-commission request at its next meeting.
There were more mockup rooms set up for the QVMC staff to tour and comment on, including emergency, clinic, inpatient and wound care rooms. The temporary cardboard walls of proposed room designs were used to inform the design work for the new facility.
Kunkel said the design team has tightened up basic plans for the new facility to keep the project on budget. The size of the facility in the new iteration of designs is about 49,000 square feet.
“We have made a big turn over the last 30 days when we were able to nimbly make decisions to make sure we were staying within our program and staying within our construction budget,” Kunkel said. “That was a big accomplishment.”
CEO Glenda Bishop, participating in the meeting via remote link, acknowledged the work of Kunkel and Tom Richardson, who serves as QVMC’s information services director and as the in-house coordinator for the building project.
Bishop also recognized the continued financial support coming from the A.Z. Wells Foundation.
“Thank you to the A.Z. Wells Foundation on behalf of our organization for the work that they do to support us here in Quincy,” Bishop said.