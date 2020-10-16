Rob Jones
Submitted photo

What motivates or drives you to run for public office?

Public office has an immediate impact on daily life in the community, and the opportunity to make a positive difference is what motivates and drives me to run for Grant County Commissioner. I have strong commitment to budgets, building relationships in local communities, property rights, economic development and improving low-income areas.

What qualifications do you think make you an ideal candidate for county commissioner?

Qualifications for an ideal candidate would be good listener, have strong multitasking skills, pro-economic growth, progressive minded and be focused on having an open line of communication with the people of the county. I have a variety of experiences that make it possible for me to understand and relate to a wide demographic of people. I am accessible and relatable, and will operate with an open door policy and will listen to your questions, concerns or ideas. I am a pro-business

small business owner with experience from Main Street to the county fair. As a

commercial and residential property owner I understand the importance of

property rights and will open mindedly listen to you and your questions or

concerns.

What are your priorities for commissioner? And/or for your district specifically?

Economic recovery.

-Aid small business and make decisions that drive economic progression. Open

Potato Hill Road to UTV/ATVs, (as well as other parts of the county).

Operating with communication and transparency.

-I want you to have answers to your questions. This can be achieved through

quarterly town hall meetings.

Building countywide relationships between organizations and municipalities.

-Working together with different organizations and municipalities to create the best

Grant County. From the beginning I will get involved with the Watershed Council,

and aid in helping find a solution for the blue green algae problem in Moses Lake.

Why should voters vote for you?

I am a forward thinking, pro business small business owner. I understand the

importance of building relationships to accomplish countywide goals, and will be

available to listen and work for answers and solutions. I am a commercial and

residential property owner who has been directly impacted by the COVID-19

pandemic, and understand the importance of getting back in a positive direction.

Any extra comments or information you think is important to note?

During these unprecedented times we need a commissioner who is available,

responsive, and understands how private business operates and is willing to be a voice for them. Someone who is involved in community events, attends their assigned board meetings and listens to the people of Grant County. As a commissioner, I will listen to you and use my elected voice to portray your feelings

and concerns to the appropriate elected officials, departments and county board

meetings.

Join the online forum

Join the online forum

Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Powered by our sister paper, The Wenatchee World.