Judge John Knodell is running for re-election for Grant County Superior Court Judge Position 2, a position he has held since 2008.

After working as the Grant County Prosecuting attorney for 18 years, Judge Knodell was elected to the Grant County Superior Court, a goal he said he had worked for his entire career.

Making decisions in contested child custody cases is the hardest part of being a judge, Knodell said. Apart from “a child’s best interest,” the law does not give very specific instructions for judges to decide what is best for the child or children in these cases, and often there is no “right” answer, he said.

Judge Knodell’s favorite part of being a judge is presiding over adoptions. The hearings are always hopeful and positive with everyone being a winner, said Knodell, adding, “that cannot be said very often about what happens in court.”

In order to be an effective judge, a judge must be a careful listener, exhibit judicial temperament, demonstrate compassion, decisiveness, courtesy and commitment to equal justice, he said.

“I feel fortunate to possess unique and varied experience as the former prosecutor, private practitioner, and superior court judge. This experience is invaluable for a judicial candidate. For twenty-five years, I handled both civil and criminal cases at the trial and appellate levels. This experience together with my twelve years on the bench, has given me insights into the nuts and bolts of modern litigation, enabling me to implement the law fairly and even-handedly.” Knodell said.

If elected to a fourth term, he hopes to encourage his fellow judges to work with him to adopt a local court rule which would require parties in most civil cases to attempt mediation before their cases go to trial. The idea is to lead cases to resolution outside of court and avoid the stress and expense of trial.