You can take the girl out of George, but …
Melissa Baker grew up in George and lived there until she left for college. And although she now lives in Ephrata, the town named after our first president remains a major presence in her life, to the point that this Georgette has been named Honorary Citizen of the Year for 2023.
As a Georgette, an all-female community service group, Baker not only helps keep her onetime hometown vibrant, she keeps a family tradition alive.
Her mother, MaryLou Krautscheid, is also a Georgette. Furthermore, she’s also a former George Citizen of the Year, as was MaryLou’s brother, who was so active in community affairs before he moved to Oregon, he was once considered an honorary Georgette, Baker said.
“I have been going to Georgette meetings since I was a child and I grew to appreciate that community spirit,” Baker said. Her father was also active in their church, so community service has been a part of her life since the beginning, “not as something you have to do but as something you get to do,” she added.
“The fundraisers and the fun activities have changed over the years, but the dedication and desire to put on a nice event and doing the cherry pie have always been there,” she said.
Ah, the cherry pie. Long advertised as the world’s largest of its kind, the work to build it is a great example of community teamwork, Baker said, gathering 30-plus people to work on a gigantic recipe, using both personal resources (such as time) and community resources (such as school kitchens.)
She’s been involved in the making of the pie for decades.
“The secret is getting the dough right, that’s really important, and everybody working together and collaborating,” she said. “It’s not just a normal cherry pie that you make in your kitchen at home.”
When asked for three reasons why people should visit George, Baker offered the viewpoint that coming to George is “a bucket-list thing, like when you are going somewhere and you have to stop and see the giant ball of yarn,” Baker said.
“It’s fun to stop by in a town named George, Washington, and even in a short trip you can feel the sense of community,” Baker said.
Secondly, she offered her belief that everybody should do the Fourth in George at some point.
Lastly, she offered her belief that there’s a lot that can be learned from the area’s farmers.
“Getting an up-close look at where our food comes from is very important,” she said.
Being from George, WA, comes not without its share of miscues. Like a time in middle school when the phone operator kept hanging up on her because she thought the collect call to home that Baker was trying to place was in fact a prank. The operator thought Baker had asked her to connect her with our first president.
For the future of her onetime hometown, she offered the hope that more businesses come in and stay in town.
In the meantime, she relishes the chance to keep helping George, even if she gets her mail elsewhere these days. She helps coordinate all the vendors for the Fourth, and has been doing that for about a decade. She encourages others to get involved, no matter how busy you think you are.
“I have a family, I work full-time, but there’s always time to give back to your community,” she said.