Quincy’s Memorial Day ceremonies at Quincy Valley Cemetery were held for the first time at the new Jack & Mary Tobin Memorial Pavilion on Monday.
The Veterans Operation Creation choir sang three numbers, including the national anthem.
The main speaker was Daniel Chism, a Marine Corps veteran and founder of VOC.
The VOC’s luminary project resulted in 87 luminaries placed the night before Memorial Day along the front of the cemetery, illuminated by battery power in red, white and blue, for all to enjoy.
The project was so well-received, VOC is considering a luminary project for Veterans Day, as well.