Hello Quincy Valley residents and readers of the Post-Register. I am excited to be stepping into the editor position here at the Post-Register.
In my time so far here, I feel I’ve connected with many of you through sports and community events. I find it so intriguing how involved everyone is and the tight-knit nature of the community. The growth and opportunity in this area is very exciting, and I hope to capture it all along the way.
A transplant from Vancouver, Washington, I’ve received a warm welcome from the community here. Quincy is quite a different speed than the bustling metro area in southwest Washington I came from. But, I’ve since come to enjoy the local, small-town lifestyle and all that comes with it, such as the kind people, blue skies, warm summers and majestic scenery of the gorge. I can’t wait to get out this spring and summer to explore more of what Central Washington has to offer.
For those of you who I have not yet had the pleasure to meet, please don’t hesitate to say hello if I’m out and about. I enjoy connecting with new people and learning their stories. I can also be reached by phone at the office line or by email at news@qvpr.com.
I have a big responsibility stepping into the editor role vacated by Tony Buhr. Although Tony was only the editor here for a short time, I feel I have already learned so much from him. He has set a high standard for news coverage at the Post-Register and I hope to continue his efforts going forward. He will be missed around our office and I wish him the best of luck as he returns to his reporter role with The Wenatchee World.
I hope to continue the work of Tony and editors before him to cover the most important issues and stories in the area. Our readers expect and deserve quality journalism and great content in the local paper, and I hope to continue that standard moving forward.