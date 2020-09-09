An additional four pickleball courts will be added to Lauzier Park after the Quincy City Council approved a motion during the Sept. 2 meeting.

The four new courts will take the place of one tennis court. After completion, there will be a total of six pickleball courts and two tennis courts at the park, according to city documents.

The small works contract was awarded to Arrow Concrete and Asphalt Specialties Inc. in the amount of $20,078 plus applicable taxes. The courts will be physically complete within 21 business days of starting construction. The first day of construction will be five days after both parties have signed contracts and submitted all necessary documents, according to contract documents.

Work to be completed on the courts include power washing, acrylic resurfacing, application of a two-color fortified acrylic, installation of net posts and clean up, among other things.