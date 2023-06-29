More TLC in the works for George Community Hall

Like it’s been heard at many a coffeehouse over the decades, the times, they are a-changing.
And to the delight of the patrons of the site of the George Community Coffeehouse, its acoustics, its paint job, its floor and hopefully its chairs, they are a-changin’ too.
The George Community Hall, fresh off the 2022 renovation of its roof, is not done getting some much-needed TLC. The Paul Lauzier Foundation wrote a check for the Community Hall so that they can rehabilitate its upstairs concert room.
“We are going to get new flooring, new sheetrock, and hopefully new seating as well,” said longtime community hall do-it-all Debby Kooy, who added that the Lauzier Foundation’s grant amounts to $20,000.
“Right now our flooring is 55-year-old, and which was poured in 1964, and it’s lasted all these years but it’s looking pretty ratty right now,” Kooy. The walls has green carpeting glued to it for acoustic purposes. It’s at least 30 years old and “looking pretty awful,” she added. Off it will come, and so will the sheetrock it’s attached to.
Instead, the walls will be painted with a special paint, and acoustic panels will be placed, which will ensure that the sound quality will not diminish and “it will certainly improve the looks,” she added.
The chairs are also from the 1980s and it’s time to replace them, as well.
“We bought them used from a casino that was going out of business, and they are looking pretty bad, too,” Kooy said.
There’s no timeline for the project yet, but there’s already a project in mind for when that one is done. The outdoor stage’s plastic cover has also begun to show its age and will need to be replaced, she said. It was installed in 2005 and it was supposed to have a useful life of about 15 years. 2023 will be year No. 18.
“It has had some vandalism and it looks pretty tattered, so we will have to do something about that next year,” she said.
All told, it’s been a heady two years for the community hall. New lid, new floors and next year the stage next to it will look a lot better, too.
Kooy demurred when she heard herself and the hall’s advocates referred to as “tireless.”
“We are not tireless,” she said. “Some of us are pretty tired. But it’s something we had to do.”