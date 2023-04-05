Part 3 of a multi-part series
Sandra Guerrero-Page always knew.
Her father had always been fond of the Quincy community. That much she knew. But it wasn’t until Manny Guerrero died in January at the age of 80 and the tributes started pouring in that she realized how mutual that feeling was.
Born and raised in Quincy, same as her two siblings next in line (the youngest one was born in Wenatchee), Guerrero-Page remembers sharing her father with her hometown with nary a hint of resentment.
If anything, the overwhelming feeling is awe at how one man raised in Texas could fall in love with a community so far away from home, devote so much time to it, and still be present in his children’s lives.
Sure, many vacations involved just the kids and mom, Janie Guerrero, while dad worked. And worked. Janie was the rock behind the scenes, while Manny devoted his efforts to help keep the community afloat, and the family, too. By Guerrero-Page’s account, he succeeded at both.
“We never went without,” she said. “We were never rich, but we were rich with love.”
Married to the undisputed love of his life for 58 years, Guerrero probably argued every once and then with his wife, Guerrero-Page says, “but we kids never saw it.” Guerrero-Page says that her dad never once spanked her, and he was eminently fair when dealing with his four children, three girls and a boy.
“He understood that sometimes things in life are gray, not black or white,” she says. “He understood that people make bad choices, but that does not make them a bad person. He was my hero, he was bigger than life.”
A graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1984, Guerrero-Page grew up in a Quincy very different than the one we have today. No Burger King, fewer stoplights, and her graduating class had fewer than 100 students. Above all, there was only a small number of Hispanics living in town. Guerrero wanted to be a leader and an example for them, Guerrero-Page says.
Having a dad who was a reserve police officer lent Guerrero-Page and her siblings’ teenage adventures an air of security.
“We knew that if we were out there, my dad was out there,” she said. “If we were going to a game, my dad was going to be out there.” He also traveled to away games, and if he was late to a game, he would take his progeny out for a bite afterwards.
And if he was ever short on time to spend with the children, which was a rarity, when Guerrero became a grandpa, he more than made up for it, Guerrero-Page said.
“He would say to them, ‘This is for ice cream,’” Guerrero-Page said. “Who gives their grandkids twenty bucks for ice cream? The kids were in hog heaven, they were rich.”
With three daughters, Guerrero had to deal with his share of would-be suitors to his girls. Pretty soon they all found out who they were dealing with.
“My husband used to say, ‘I can’t compete with your dad,’” says Guerrero-Page, who married her husband at 18, after a five-month courtship. Manny learned to like Dave, aided by a shared interest in things like cars.
“Sometimes people fall in love with somebody and you just kinda know,” says Guerrero Page, who met David Page at the Apple Blossom Festival in Wenatchee, and was married to him until his passing in 2011.
When it came to Quincy and her dad, Guerrero-Page says, Manny Guerrero just knew. Hailing from Texas, he never wanted to go back, and when his eldest daughter would inquire as to why, Manny would just shrug.
“He’d say, ‘Just something about this little town that I loved about it, and I wanted you kids to grow up here.’” Manny’s relatives followed him to Quincy, but Janie’s relatives stayed back in the Lone Star state.
One time, Guerrero-Page asked her mom if she would have gone back to Texas if Manny had decided to go back. Janie simply said “I would have followed your dad anywhere.”
Now living in Texas, Janie Guerrero is fighting cancer, and having to do it without her lifelong partner, who succumbed to Alzheimer’s disease in January of this year.
“This is the hardest thing for my mom,” Guerrero-Page said. “And sometimes I think, ‘If the cancer does not take her, it will be her broken heart, for my dad.’”