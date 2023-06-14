NCW Libraries encourages you to find your voice during summer

The 30 branches of NCW Libraries are starting their summer program, with one tiny wrinkle, it’s not about reading.
Well, yes it is, but it’s not just about reading, so they are calling it the Summer Library Program, with the theme of “Find Your Voice.”
The program opened Monday and it runs through Aug. 31, seeking to entertain, educate and inform people of all ages, for free, with a variety of activities and events.
Each branch will do it a little different, and Quincy will have raffle prizes, as well as instant prizes for those children still too young to understand that a raffle means having to wait for the possibility of winning a prize.
The summer library program used to be called Summer Reading Program, but in order to not discourage reluctant readers, the name was changed.
“We are still promoting the reading aspect of it,” said Schiree Ybarra, head librarian at the Quincy Public Library, who added that other activities include all sorts of games and challenges for the children that are not necessarily book-related, such as drawing one’s own self-portrait.
Having activities that are not book-related has led to a great response from the children, who tend to be a little tired of books after nine months of reading at school, Ybarra said.
With COVID-19 mostly in the rearview mirror, inperson activities have made a comeback, as well, Ybarra said, such as craft afternoons on Tuesday at 2 p.m. starting June 20, story time Thursday mornings at 10 a.m.
“Even if we don’t have an official activity going on, there’s always stuff to do here at the library, there’s always toys, games, lots of hands-on activities,” she said. “It’s fun and it’s free.”
The focus is mostly on children, but adults also will have activities, such as Adult Book Bingo, with tasks like telling someone about the bingo, read a picture book, learning something new, etc. Once the bingo is complete, the participant gets to enter his or her name into a a raffle. The prizes in this raffle are more adult-centered, like Kindles, adult painting sets, books and bookbags, AirPods, Bluetooth sets, and other things.
The Quincy library is open Monday-Tuesday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesday 12-6 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1-5 p.m.
The library is closed on Saturdays.
You can sign up at the Quincy library, 208 Central Ave. S.
And speaking of the library
Here are the activities happening in the next seven days at your local branch. We will have them in our Briefs section starting next week.
June 14: Telling your Story, a personal essay workshop, 7 p.m. (virtual event for adults.)
June 16: Movie Day, “Dungeons and Dragons, Honor Among Thieves,” 2-4:15, you may bring snacks but please clean up after yourself. Movie is for children, tweens, teens and adults.
June 19: Closed for Juneteenth holiday.
June 20: Crafternoon craft time for children, 2-3 p.m. Activity is for young children, tweens and teens.