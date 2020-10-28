The Quincy Public Library will reopen its doors to the community on Nov. 2.

North Central Washington (NCW) Libraries will reopen libraries throughout Grant, Ferry and Okanogan County on the same day

According to the press release, the reopening will allow customers to browse the shelves, access computer stations, read the newspaper, or pick up a DVD. Meeting rooms and large gatherings will remain closed. Curbside pickup will continue to be offered at all branches.

Customers will be required to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and limit their visit to around thirty minutes as safety precautions. Libraries in Grant county will have a 25% occupancy limit due to state guidelines for Phase 2 counties.

For the Quincy library, the current curbside hours of Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. will become the new walk-in hours and curbside will change to 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

NCW Libraries will continue to offer programs and author events online at ncwlibraries.org.