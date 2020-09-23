FAT Brands announced the opening of the new George location restaurant on Sept. 21.

The new Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express is located at 504 W Frontage Road in George right next to Wicked G.O.A.T. Brew and Microtel hotel.

“We have experienced great success to date in the Washington market and are confident this location will be popular with locals,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “Burgers and wings are perfect on-the-go foods and we are especially excited to provide our customers with a drive-thru model, the first for us in the state.”

This is the sixth Fatburger location in Washington and the first in the Central Washington area. Fatburger opened more than 70 years ago in Los Angeles in 1952 and is now owned by a parent company, FAT Brands.

FAT Brands currently owns eight restaurant brands: Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 700 units worldwide.

Buffalo’s Express was founded in 1985 in Roswell, Ga. and is co-branded with 72 Fatburger restaurants to date.

Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express will be open Sunday through Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.