New business seeks to make a change in people’s lives

We spy with our little eye, two women with a license to heal.
Their business is called Lavender Moon Massage and the people running it, Gina Avalos and Karla Morga, believe it’s more than just another storefront.
“It’s pretty much home,” said Avalos, whose husband Fernando Avalos runs the barbershop two doors down. Gina also runs the salon between the barbershop and Lavender Moon.
The massage place opened on June 1, bringing together two life paths that had been drawing close for years. Morga, a masseuse for seven years, had Avalos among her customers, so when Morga became a free agent after Nicole’s Healing Hands closed, Avalos contacted Morga.
“I had to find a different avenue, and I knew Gina,” Morga says. “She offered a room to rent. It was just perfect timing.”
Now Morga rents a room at Lavender Moon, running her own business under the name KM Massage.
“I love what I do,” Morga said. “I knew I wanted to be here and stay here. I grew up in this community.”
Avalos, who still has a day job with Oneonta in Wenatchee, says she has a passion to help people, and opening a massage place fits right in with that view.
Eight years removed from back surgery, Avalos says she got the massage bug after the surgery, getting a massage from Morga.
“I was like, ‘I wanna do that for people,’” she says. “I can do what Karla does, and provide that kind of stress relief.”
She enrolled in Northwest Academy for the Healing Arts in Tacoma, following a hybrid course of study, and then transferred to Basin Massage and Integrative Studies in Quincy, where she finished her training, and got her license this February.
“I like this job because I can help people,” Gina said. “That makes me feel good to the core.”
Morga got into massaging and quickly realized the impact a good massage can have on a person’s daily life.
Back when she was little, she says, she wanted to be a spy.
If the head of a spy agency offered her a job right now, she would stay a massage therapist, she said.
“When you’re young you don’t think about the impact of every job,” she says. “Where would I be as a spy now? And (what about) the rewards I get from helping people now? It’s not worth the trade. I’m happier here.”
A good massage starts with good intentions, says Morga, a Quincy grad.
“A very healing, healthy intention. If your energy is not right, it transfers to the client,” Morga said.
Avalos agreed.
“You have to be passionate about what you do,” she said. “I want to provide a safe spot, a relaxing environment (for customers.)”
For an appointment with Morga, go to Facebook and look up KM Massage or call 509-403-0208. For an appointment with Gina, text 509-398-3765.