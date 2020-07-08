Over the next couple months, the city of George is slated to add two new businesses; a restaurant called Fatburger and a brand new coffee stand called Wicked G.O.A.T. Brew.

Fatburger is a fast food franchise based out of Beverly Hills, Calif. The franchise has been in operation since 1952. There are currently five Fatburger locations in Washington State and George will be the sixth. The other Washington locations include Spokane, Anacortes, Redmond, Issaquah and Airway Heights. George will be the first Fatburger location in Central Washington.

Wicked G.O.A.T. Brew will be a normal coffee stand with a handful of specialty drinks, said company co-owner Tami Canfield. Their coffee is their own blend through 4 Seasons Coffee Co., a coffee roasting company in Spokane. Canfield said that one of their biggest goals is consistency; they want their drinks to taste exactly the same no matter who is making it. Canfield and co-owner Danielle Svilar are “really excited and want to be a fun, light atmosphere with dang good drinks,” Canfield said. They will also have some light snacks like scones, muffins, and protein bars.

According to co-property owner and developer Caleb McNamara, the Wicked G.O.A.T. Brew is intended to open sometime in mid July and Fatburger later in mid-August.