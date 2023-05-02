Quincy Valley Medical Center has reached a point in its design process that the public can see what the new medical facility will probably look like.
QVMC released exterior views of the design, which is being done by the architectural team NAH/Trinity. Design is ongoing, so plans may change.
The design has a two-story portion. Patient rooms are to be on the second floor.
The replacement facility is forecast to be larger than the current facility, which opened in 1959. It is all on one level and has been added onto and remodeled many times over the years. The new QVMC’s square footage is estimated at 49,000. That is 22.5% larger than today’s QVMC at 40,075 square feet, including its downtown Quincy physical therapy office. QVMC plans to bring its physical therapy services into the new facility.
The emergency room entrance is at the northwest corner of the new facility – close to the corner of 10th Avenue Southwest and H Street Southwest.
The new structure will occupy the north side of the QVMC campus. The current buildings occupy the southern part of the property and will continue in operation during construction of the new facility.
Voters within Grant County Public Hospital District 2 approved financing, construction and equipping of a replacement facility in the August 2022 election. The ballot measure, called Proposition 1, passed with approximately 64.5% of the vote in favor.
Prop 1 authorized the district to issue bonds to fund the project up to $55 million.