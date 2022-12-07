New Masquers Theater play packs an extra dose of youthful energy onstage

The list next to the right hand of “The Enchanted Bookshop Christmas” director Marla Allsop included the following directive, “Respect all your elders,” and the following reminder “I may not look it at all times, but I do know what I’m doing.”
Sage advice for a crew of teens and preteens starring in the latest play at Masquers Theater, which has its last three shows this weekend.
Allsop, a veteran actor and second-time director, said the play dealt with books and Christmas and allowed her to put little children in it, including one role as the bookstore’s cat, which has quickly turned into a fan favorite among the younger members of the audience.
“It’s all my favorite things,” she said, of books, Christmas and children.
Allsop, the drama director at Ephrata High School, says that rare is the day when her young thespians are too tired to mix it up on stage for this play.
“They are never, ‘Ugh, God, I’ve got all this other stuff going on.’ They are really good at leaving their outside life at the door,” Allsop said.
As youth, they are full of energy and of what Allsop termed a total belief in the magic that can occur when playing a character.
“They fully bought into their characters; they are not jaded like we can sometimes be as adults,” she said. “I love that. When they fully buy in, the audience does, too.”
Opening night, last week was a sight to behold backstage, with the students anxious to put on a show for a real audience after weeks of rehearsing by themselves.
“They were bouncing off the walls,” she said. “We had gotten to the point where we needed people. We had done the show so many times, they were ready to have people.”
The entire cast hails from Grant County, with actors coming from Soap Lake, Moses Lake, Ephrata and some from as far as Coulee City.
The show is family-friendly, open to all ages, which has led to some funny interactions between the audience and the actors.
“We have an actor playing a cat,” Allsop said. “And during our show (last week) we had a kid who would start meowing every time the cat came on. It was really adorable. They took pictures with her. It’s a show that anybody can get into and understand.”
Tickets are available online at www.masquers.com, scroll down to Buy Your Tickets and click on that. There may be tickets at the door, but Allsop recommends that people buy them online if they can.