A new coffee shop has opened its doors in Quincy and offers a unique sit-down experience compared to the drive-thru coffee stands in the downtown Quincy area.

Love a Latte Coffee & Gifts is located at 13 E Street Southeast. The cozy shop has plenty of sitting room, free WiFi as well as different types of gifts to browse and buy.

Co-Owner Karen Muñoz said that she opened the shop because she wanted to bring a place where people could sit down with friends or study while enjoying a drink or small snack. While she was attending Big Bend Community College for nursing, she would gather with friends to study at coffee shops in Moses Lake or Wenatchee, but not in Quincy because they felt there was not an adequate place to do that in town.

She had also worked in numerous coffee stands while going to school which initially inspired her desire to have her own coffee shop.

Augustin Muñoz, Co-Owner and husband of Karen, works in I.T. for Juniper Networks full time and wanted to start a business so that he could work for himself. Her desire for a coffee shop and his desire to run his own business brought the idea of Love a Latte to life. Karen is a nurse three days a week. The couple have no intentions of leaving their day jobs and would like to continue the coffee shop as their side business.

Their decision to also make part of it a gift shop came from the need to buy last minute gifts over and over again and resorting to gift cards instead of something more meaningful.

The name “Love a Latte” was chosen over “Cozy Corner” by family and friends input. A lot of the design and features of the shop was made possible by Muñoz’s father, German Pinto. He helped set up the space and even built the main serving counter himself.

Love a Latte serves Middle Fork Roasters coffee out of Seattle. Currently they are still waiting on the separate grinder to arrive in order to serve decaf coffee. They carry Tiki Breeze, a natural energy supplement, as well as most other coffee and non caffeinated drinks normally served at coffee shops.

Some unique features of the shop include a $3, $4 or $5 pay-it-forward system that customers can take advantage of, daily drink specials, seventh-drink-is-free punch cards and offer a free birthday drink.

Muñoz and her husband are grateful for the support they have already received from the community and hope to be a place where everyone feels welcome and can gather. They hope to make the shop financially viable enough to give back to the community regularly too.

They encourage customers for feedback because they want everyone to have a good experience at their shop.