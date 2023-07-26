Senior Center serving meals
The Quincy Senior Center is open for lunch and dinner takeout and delivery meals. Dinner will be served on both Tuesday and Thursday, and lunch on Monday and Wednesday.
On the menu this week:
July 26: Chef salad, fruit and cookie; chat and stitch, 1 p.m., board meeting at 2 p.m.
July 27: Barbecue beef on a bun, baked beans, potato salad, dessert; pinochle at 3 p.m.
July 31: Biscuits and gravy, diced potatoes, fruit. Coffee social at 10 a.m., line dancing at 1 p.m. and TOPS at 4 p.m.
Menu items for Aug. 1 were not available prior to press time.
Results of Cherry Bomb Run
These are the results of last July 4’s Cherry Bomb Run in George, as submitted by Debby Kooy.
Cherry Bomb Run Runners/Times (2 miles)
Men’s Overall Winner: Hayden Roberts 10:22
Boys 0-7:
Grant Krautscheid 24:59, Ralph Soini 28:04, Oscar Pedeferri 28:09
Boys 8-13:
Rustin Faw 14:48, Kayden Baughman 15:02, Ado Birrueta 15:08, Titus Soini 15:38, Levi Stokes 16:48, Jorge Castro 17:02, Kalan Stoddard 17:20, Kai Merkl 17:29, Ignacio Avila 18:24, Dominic Medina 18:29, Rylan Hufram 18:30, Lane Kooy 18:30, Diego Arnberg 18:47, Collin Richards 19:30, Eli Richards 20:30, Easton Dreher 20:55, Jersey Vamilez 22:58, Wyatt Kooy 25:04, George Gruver 26:09
Boys/Men 14-19:
Hayden Roberts 10:22, David Trail 11:37, Sergio Esparza 12:56, Alejandro Birrueta 13:05, Alexis Birrueta 13:38, Ben Bishop 14:35, Juan Ferrera 14:39, Anthony Averill 14:41, Kegan Nelson 14:49, Arom Garrick 18:41, Orion Nolan 19:39, Luke Stadelman 21:49, Giouary Castro 34:01, Cody Black 36:59, Ethan Black 37:05, Cooper Black 37:20
Men 20-29:
Omar Rodriguez 13:02, Gonzalo Birrueta 14:50, Saul Alvarez 15:45, Dayne Derr 16:18, Andy Guerrero 16:24, John Sanislo 18:15, Taggart Hodges 19:09, Gregory Berndt 19:28, Brock Steel 30:22, Jay Lewis 47:38
Men 30-39:
Stace Webley 15:13, Jason Daneher 15:55, Kurt Laughlin 15:57, Damon Stokes 16:52, Brett Dreher 18:22, Britton Baker 19:13, Derek Stokes 20:31, Neil Nelson 24:10, James Richards 33:14, Joe Riley 34:33, Marty Field 43:00
Men 40-49:
Lyndsy Roberts 12:14, Jason Nolan 14:27, Greg Jones 16:39, Ed Kniebel 17:58, Silveno Birrueta 18:20, Jeremy Garrick 18:42,, Matt Roylance 19:08, Corey Medina 20:50, Eric Pedeferri 21:07, David Avila 21:19, Robert Stadelman 23:12, David Stoddard 23:42, Todd Hufman 33:35, Matt Stadelman 34:51, Alain Black 37:19
Men 50-59:
Roger Trail 15:47, Erik Johnson 17:05, Chris Arnberg 18:31, Alan Horning 21:13, Brian Stadelman 36:40, Eric Stanislo 41:08
Men 60-69:
Fausto Santiago 16:45, Alex Ybarra 20:20, Keith Laughlin 21:48, Mark Hillard 23:10, Robbie Field 43:03
Men 70+:
Jerry Buchman 26:12, Dorsey Winfree 29:05, Dave Stadelman 34:50
Women Overall Winner: Hannah Malone 14:44
Women 0-7:
Ava Stokes 20:11, Elaine Stokes 20:31, Izzy Baughman 23:00, Gamaliel Santiago 31:32, Kyya Evans 31:52, Zoe Faw 33:01, Quinn Merkl 33:14, Hailey Hufman 33:34
Women 8-13:
Natalie Vehrs 15:47, Clara Stokes 16:44, Evelynne Stokes 18:16, Brielle Baughman 19:34, Maycee Black 19:42, Paige Murray 19:43, Adelaide Stokes 20:18, Olivia Pedeferri 21:05, Raphaela Arnberg 21:17, Raygin Baughman 21:29, Dulce Birrueta 23:28, Kate Stadelman 23:34, Ella Nelson 24:09, Brooklyn Kooy 25:03, Kate Jones 25:26, Iris Soini 26:31, Adelaide Kooy 26:3, Mia Medina 27:15, Joleigh Hahn 30:37, Lilleigh Hahn 30:38, Hannah Krautscheid 32:12, Raegan Stadelman 32:15, Ellie Black 33:04, Jaylee Danaher 33:07, Nora Reilly 34:27, Shelby Stadelman 34:28
Women 14-19:
Hannah Malone 14:44, Dorismar Ochoa 15:55, Sabrina Stadelman 19:30, Persey Nolan 19:32, Klare Gauss 20:04, Megan Riley 27:15, Sadie Stoddard 32:07
Women 20-29:
Mikayla Cooper 15:37, Camille Sanislo 16:44, Janessa Hodges 18:21, Sara Kniep 21:13, Tori Johnson 30:21, Katelyn Johnson 32:39, Josie Castro 34:01, Charlene Lewis 47:38, Nikkia Sanislo (time unknown).
Women 30-39:
Staci Faw 14:52, Janna Faudnne 18:20, Lisa Laughlin 18:50, Whitlee Morris 20:04, Erin Stokes 20:24, Cara Evens 31:53, Sara Stokes 32:55, Danika Emery 32:55, Jen Kooy 33:12, Afton Richards 33:14, Crystal Merkl 33:24, Jennifer Riley 34:42, Colleen Field 43:00
Women 40-49:
Jody Stadelman 19:38, Lorena Birrueta 20:00, Patti Krautscheid 22:20, Susan Roylance 23:20, Kristen Pedeferri 28:23, Erika Stadelman 30:21, Julie Stadelman 30:32, Dana Stadelman 30:37, Stacy Stanislo 34:29, Ande Harwood 35:07
Women 50-59:
Lynda Sanchez 29:46, Tracey Hilliard 33:04, Jenny Harwood 35:06, Deborah VanderVeen 42:53
Women 60-69:
Karin Buchman 27:47, Sharon Crosby 29:26, Cynthia Johnson 29:46, Sharreen Laughlin 33:07, Chris Stokes 33:07, Janene Cobb 34:28, Polly Waibel 36:33, Liesa Field 42:55
Women 70+:
Ginny Omlin 29:59, Carol Koenig 36:41, Margaret Pedeferri.
Colockum Ridge ladies golf results
These are the results of ladies’ summer golf scores, last submitted July 20.
Low gross first flight Jane Casey 93, 2nd flight Katie Giefer 108. Low net first flight Gail Motzkus 73, 2nd flight Sandy Gardner 78. Long drive first flight Debbie Greenwalt, 2nd flight Janet Reynolds. Kp first flight Candy West 12 ft 5 in. 2nd flight Tonya Petro 10 ft 5-1/2 in.
Birdie # 13 Cathy Jones.
No home swim meet this summer
The Quincy summer swim team will not host a meet at the Quincy pool this summer.
The team will have a meet against Waterville, Ephrata, Wenatchee and East Wenatchee at the Eastmont pool this Thursday, then on Saturday, the team will finish its season at the Wenatchee City Pool, starting at 7 a.m., and swimming until 2 p.m., according to an email from Michelle Van Der Merwe, one of the team’s moms.
National Night Out scheduled for July 31
National Night Out comes to Quincy July 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lauzier Park.
National Night Out is a community-police awareness-raising event in the United States. The event is meant to increase awareness about police programs in communities, such as drug prevention, town watch, neighborhood watch, and other anti-crime efforts, and seeks to create a more close-knit relationship between a community and the police department of that community.
In addition, the QPD is inviting the community to host block parties in their area of town on Aug. 1. For more information, please contact QPD Sgt. Julie Fuller, by dialing 509-787-4718 ext. 515, or 509-797-3783, or by writing to jfuller@quincypd.org.