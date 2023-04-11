Senior Center meals
April 12: Sourdough turkey melt, fruit salad and cookie. Chat-and-Stitch at 1 p.m.
April 13: Beef chili, coleslaw, cornbread, dessert. GTA study presentation at 12:30 p.m. SAIL exercise class at 1 p.m. Pinochle at 3 p.m.
April 17: Egg salad sandwich, fruit and cookie. Coffee social at 10 a.m., line dancing at 1 p.m. TOPS at 4 p.m.
April 18: Teriyaki chicken, fried rice, sweet and tangy coleslaw, dessert. A Matter of Balance class at 1 p.m.
Other activities at Senior Center:
Board meeting April 19, 2 p.m. Movie and pizza night April 26, 6 p.m.
Play opens at Masquers Theater
“Sing On,” a play written by Rick Abbot and a sequel to “Play On,” opens at Masquers Theater in Soap Lake April 14.
The play, directed by Carol Boyce, carries a mix of seasoned veterans of the stage as well as newcomers, including Carrie Rutherford, Victoria Drake, Darryl Pheasant, Jeremy Hansen, Stacey Bresee, Sherry Joski, Joanne Bracht and many others.
Tickets can be purchased online at masquers.com or at the door of the theater. Show dates are Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between April 14 and 30, with show times at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays.
Quincy youth honored in regional art contest
Five students from Quincy schools participated in the regional high school art show organized by the Wenatchee Valley Museum last month.
The students were Bridget Jones, Gavin Roper, Jessica Farias, Sergio Bernal and Aaron Royer. Royer obtained an honorable mention in the show.
Judges included Gregg Schlanger, dean of Art and Design at Central Washington University, Wenatchee artist Karen Dawn Dean, Wenatchee artist Sheratt Delong and Wenatchee cartoonist Dan McConnell.
Blood drive scheduled for April 19 in Ephrata
The Knights of Columbus and Young Ladies Institute of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church encourage everyone to come down to the Ephrata Recreation Center, 112 Basin St. SW, Ephrata, to donate blood 12:30-5:30 p.m., on Wednesday, April 19.
The Red Cross has stated the mask mandates are lifted, a press release stated, but if you feel more comfortable wearing a mask, do so. Organizers also asked that potential donors stay home if they are feeling sick.
To schedule an appointment please call 1-800-Red Cross (733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “EphrataCommunity.”
Pheasants Forever to host social
Columbia Basin Pheasants Forever, a non-profit conservation organization that focuses its efforts on bird habitat improvements, public access, education, and other strategies, is hosting a get-together for current and potential members.
The event is scheduled for April 18 at 6 p.m. at Rick’s Diner and Eatery, 819 W. Third Ave., Moses Lake. For more information, contact@Columbiabasinpf0849.org or text 360-521-1502.