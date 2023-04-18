Senior Center meals
April 19: Chef salad, fruit and cookie. Chat-and-Stitch at 1 p.m. Board meeting at 2 p.m.
April 20: Meatloaf with gravy, seasoned roasted potatoes, carrots, roll and dessert. SAIL exercise class at 1 p.m., pinochle at 3 p.m.
April 24: Pancakes, bacon and fruit. Coffee social at 10 a.m., line dancing at 1 p.m. TOPS at 4 p.m.
April 25: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green salad, garlic bread and dessert. Quilting group at 12:30 p.m. and A Matter of Balance class at 1 p.m.
Other activities at Senior Center:
Movie and pizza night April 26, 6 p.m.
Mother-son bingo scheduled for Saturday
Quincy’s parks-and-rec department is hosting a mother-and-son bingo so you and your child or grandson or nephew can come by, and play, while enjoying a slice of pizza and a beverage or two. Register soon to save a spot. Registration is $20 for in-city rates, and that includes the bingo cards, the douber, pizza and punch. Games start at 6:30 p.m. at the Quincy Activity Center, 105 Second Ave. SE in Quincy. Register by visiting www.quincywashington.us. If you have any questions, send them to recreation@quincywashington.us or call 509-787-3523, ext. 9.
Samaritan Hospital to offer teleneurology
The Samaritan Healthcare team has launched teleneurology services as part of its telehealth, providing neurological services 24 hours a day through a virtual services provider team.Teleneurology diagnoses and treats patients with neurological disorders virtually, a press release states. The services include providing instant contact with board-certified vascular neurologists who consult, diagnose and recommend treatment.
To learn more, contact Samaritan’s Gretchen Youngren at 509-793-9647.
WVC to celebrate Earth Week with two days of events
Wenatchee Valley College will celebrate Earth Week with two days of free-to-the-public events. April 19 will be Zero Waste Wednesday, with activities scheduled between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. near the fountain on campus. Activities include presentations, tours and demonstrations of WVC’s bottle glass crusher that is used to turn bottles into sand.
April 20 is Thankful Thursday and the launch of the Cascadia Field Guide book. Events will begin at 11 a.m. at Batjer Hall in Wenatchee and at 12:15 p.m. in the Omak campus, near its greenhouse.
To learn more about the events scheduled for April 20, please contact WVC Sustainability Coordinator Joan Qazi at Jqazi@wvc.edu or visit www.wvc.edu/sustainability.
County to collect hazardous waste
Grant County will offer two free household hazardous waste collection events in April. The first is scheduled for Friday, April 28 from noon to 3 p.m. at 13766 Road E SW, Royal City.
The second will be held on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Grant County Road District Shop at 12171 Wheeler Road, in Moses Lake.
Grant County households may bring paint, stain, adhesives, pesticides, corrosives, antifreeze, brake fluid, and 10 mercury-containing lights per person. For more information, call Grant County Solid Waste at 754-6082, ext. 3508.
DOE launches ‘Simple as That’ anti-litter campaign
April is Earth Month, and the Washington Department of Ecology is marking the occasion with an emphasis on keeping Washington litter free.
More than 75% of Washington residents do not litter, but despite this, an estimated 26 million pounds of material still litter Washington’s roads every year.
Results from Ecology’s 2022 statewide litter study show there are 73,580 separate pieces of litter – or 1,579 pounds of trash – per mile per year on Washington’s interstate highways.
Litter isn’t just unsightly, it can be dangerous and cause collisions. That’s why the Washington State Patrol educates and enforces litter laws, with fines ranging from $103 to $5,000. The largest fines are for “lit debris” — primarily cigarettes — and items that can lead to collisions.
Ecology’s “Simple As That” campaign encourages Washingtonians to 1) Keep a litter bag in your car. 2) Hold on to trash from your travels until you reach your destination or a waste receptacle at a stop along the way, and 3) Live litter free and help others do the same. Make sure your friends and family know how to live litter free and help them make better choices.
To learn more about this campaign, visit LitterFreeWA.org/simple or PorUnWAImpecable.org/simple.