News briefs, week of April 5, 2023

Senior Center meals
April 5: BLT, pasta salad and cookie. Chat-and-Stitch at 1 p.m.
April 6: Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll and dessert. SAIL exercise class at 1 p.m., pinochle at 3 p.m.
April 10: Ham and cheese frittata, biscuit, fruit. Coffee social at 10 a.m., line dancing at 1 p.m. TOPS at 4 p.m.
April 11: Roast pork with maple-and-mustard glaze, mashed potatoes with garlic butter, peas, roll and dessert. Quilting group at 12:30 p.m. and A Matter of Balance class at 1 p.m.
Other activities at Senior Center:
April 13: GTA Study presentation, 12:30 p.m. Board meeting April 19, 2 p.m. Movie and pizza night April 26, 6 p.m.
Final coffeehouse concert of the season set for April 15
The Saddle Rockers, whose music combines bluegrass, country swing and vintage rock will perform at the George Community Coffeehouse on April 15. The show is scheduled for 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5; with children 12 and younger entering for free. There will be a hat pass for the band, with a suggested donation of $10-$12. To learn more, please visit, www.georgecommunityhall.com.
Pioneer Church to host Good Friday service
The community is invited to a Good Friday service in the Pioneer Church. The First Presbyterian Church and St. Paul Lutheran Church are hosting this opportunity to focus on the events of Holy Week. The service will begin at 6:30 p.m. The Pioneer Church is located on the grounds of the Quincy Valley Historical Society and Museum, 415 F St. SW.
Grant County issues two proclamations
The Grant County Board of Commissioners proclaimed April 2023 as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and Child Abuse Prevention Month, during its meeting of March 28.
To learn more and to join the fight against these societal ills, please contact newhopewa.org.
QVMC nurse named Rural Health Hero of Washington
Quincy Valley Medical Center nurse Guadalupe Cortes received the Rural Health Hero of Washington Award last week.
She was recognized by the Washington State Department of Health for, in part, “going the extra mile” for her patients, according to a QVMC Facebook post. Cortes is the Supervisor and Lead Nurse in QVMC’s Wound Care Department.
“She is not only a superb nurse, but her ‘superpower’ is compassion,” the post stated. “We are so proud of her and grateful for her exceptional dedication to quality, compassionate care.”
Wenatchee hospital changes mask policy
Confluence Health announced updates to its masking policy. Starting Monday, April 3, 2023, masking will now be optional for patients and visitors while in Confluence Health facilities. Patients and visitors will still be recommended to mask to help protect the most vulnerable patients, but this will no longer be a requirement for entry.
However, Confluence Health will not be making changes to its masking requirements for staff and providers at this time, a press released stated.
Masking will continue to be required in clinical areas and areas generally accessible to the public, including common hallways, for all Confluence Health employees.
Quincy pools need lifeguards for summer
The Quincy Aquatic Center is now accepting applications for lifeguards and swim instructors for the 2023 summer season. This opportunity allows people to earn money, be a leader, and save lives. Interested applicants must be 15 years old. Classes begin May 22 and June 2. Apply at Quincy City Hall or download an application from www.quincywashington.us.
If you have any questions, please contact the Quincy recreation department at 509-787-3523, ext. 259.
Newhouse unveils art contest
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., announced the start of the annual Central Washington Congressional Art Competition. All high school students are eligible to participate. The winning entry will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol.
The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students in Central Washington. All artwork must be submitted to one of Rep. Newhouse’s district offices by April 25, 2023, in one of the following fields:
- Paintings: Including oil, acrylics, and watercolor
- Drawings: Including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed)
- Collages: Must be two dimensional
- Prints: Including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints
Mixed Media: Use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.
- Computer-generated art
- Photography
Artwork entered in the contest may be up to 26 inches by 26 inches, may be up to 4 inches in depth, and not weigh more than 15 pounds.
All entries must be original in concept, design, and execution and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws. Work entered must be in the original medium (that is, not a scanned reproduction of a painting or drawing).
Please contact Paige Ash (Paige.Ash@mail.house.gov) with additional questions.
County fair seeks advisory committee member
The Grant County Commissioners, in conjunction with the Grant County Fair announced they are looking for an interested citizen of Grant County to serve on the Fair Advisory Committee. This Committee advises the Fair Director and County Commissioners on fair related topics. The Committee also assists in the preparation and running of the Grant County Fair. The position open is one regular member position. The term is three years with a maximum of two terms.
There is no compensation for serving on this committee. An application must be completed by going to the county’s website, www.grantcountywa.gov, then clicking on Boards, Commissions and Districts, then clicking on Current Vacancies.
For further information please contact Jim McKiernan, Fairgrounds Director, 509-765-3581 or jcmckiernan@grantcountywa.gov.
Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.
ALCOA-backed Machine Operator program opens at WVC
Wenatchee Valley College developed a new Machine Operator Certificate, which will begin spring 2023. The new certificate was developed with $20,000 in grant funding from the ALCOA Foundation awarded to the Wenatchee Valley College Foundation.
The new short certificate is designed as a bridge to high-demand certificates and degrees at WVC, such as aerospace electronics, network administration, machining, or welding.
Grant funds will be used for training instructors teaching certificate courses.
“The support from the ALCOA Foundation helps provide training and funding to enhance the pathway for the Machine Operator Certificate,” said Yuritzi Lozano, dean of allied health and professional technical programs. “The students who engage in this certificate will have the opportunity to bridge coursework for longer term certificates and degrees at WVC.”
State launches Digital Navigator to help veterans
Washington Department of Veterans Affairs has partnered with the Washington State Department of Commerce to launch the WDVA Digital Navigator Program.
The WDVA Digital Navigator Program provides eligible veterans or their families with the tools (a kit containing talk, text, and data through T-Mobile, a laptop, and a smartphone with a hotspot) and digital literacy training allowing them to connect to earned benefits such as disability compensation or pension, health care, and other services.
Veterans in underserved rural areas, older veterans, veterans of color, participants in the Homeless Veteran Reintegration Program, and veterans enrolled in higher education or apprenticeship programs are the primary focus.
Digital Navigators will assist with intake forms, skills training, and enrollment in the Affordable Connectivity Program, ensuring they stay connected even after their Digital Navigator Program service ends. The program is tailored to each veteran making sure they receive resources based on their skill level, needs and lifestyle.
For more information about the program or to apply, call 1-800-562-2308 or visit Digital Navigator Program | WDVA (wa.gov).
County to host free tire disposal
A free tire collection event will be held on April 21 and 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the northwest corner of Randolph Road NE and 19th Ave. NE on the Port of Moses Lake grounds The event is free to Grant County residents.
Residents may bring a maximum of 12 passenger or light truck tires per load. Tires may be a maximum of 35 inches in diameter or less and will be accepted with or without rims. No commercial or implement tires will be accepted. All loads must be secure. Participants must bring a recent utility bill or state identification with their current address.
For more information contact Grant County Public Works at 509-754-6082, ext. 3508.