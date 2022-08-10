Senior Center serving meals

The Quincy Senior Center is open for lunch and dinner, takeout and delivery meals. Dinner will be served on both Tuesday and Thursday, and lunch on Monday and Wednesday.

On the menu this week:

Aug. 10: Tuna salad, fruit and cookie. Chat-and-Stitch at 1 p.m.

Aug. 11: Barbecue chicken, potato salad, baked beans, roll, dessert.

Aug. 15: Baked potato with diced ham and cheese, fruit and cookie.

Aug. 16: Spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread, green salad, dessert.

Other Senior Center activities:

Chat and Stitch, Aug. 10, and 17.

Quilting group: Aug. 23

Board meeting, 2 p.m. Aug. 17.

Movie and pizza, 6 p.m. Aug. 31.

Cave B show re-scheduled for Sept. 17

Columbia Basin Allied Arts and Stage B at Cave B Estate Winery has rescheduled the Billy Prine concert for Sept. 17 due to smoke from the Vantage fire.

Tickets are on sale at www.cba-arts.org for $35 general admission lawn seating.

The audience is encouraged to bring their own blanket or low-profile chair to enjoy the concert in. A small cooler is allowed for food but no outside alcohol. Wine is available for purchase at the venue.

More information can be found at www.cba-arts.org or www.caveb.com.

Auditions set for next Masquers show

Auditions for the musical “Once on this Island” will be held on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 2 p.m. and Monday, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m. at Masquers Theater, 322 E. Main St., in Soap Lake

Participants will be asked to sing and do some simple dance steps.

“Once On This Island” is the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty set to usher in the return of musical theater at Masquers.

The production dates are Oct. 21 - Nov. 13, Friday and Saturday nights, plus Sunday matinees.

The directors are Stacey and Clifford Bresee.

The ages of the cast range from 18 and older with two parts for younger teens. For additional information please check the Masquers website www.masquers.com.

Community worship dates set

All are invited to attend a community worship service in the Pioneer Church this summer.

Join in this fellowship of faith and enjoy the amazing acoustics of this 118-year-old church. Located in the Historical Park, hosted by St. Paul Lutheran. Upcoming services are scheduled for Aug. 21, Sept. 18 and Oct. 16.

Irrigation District sets dates

Saturday, Sept. 3, will be the last Saturday for ditchrides this season, the Quincy Columbia Basin Irrigation District announced on a press release. .

Weekend canal surveillance will continue with supervisory personnel.

After Sept. 3, no water changes will be made on Saturday or Sunday unless it is an emergency.

Voice messages will be accepted by telephone answering service on Saturdays all day and Sunday until 11:30 a.m. for Monday water deliveries.

Quincy Partnership for Youth presents new free event

Quincy Partnership for Youth’s NOW (Nourishing Our Well-Being) event invites Quincy middle schoolers and high schoolers to prepare for the new school year with a conditioning camp. Youth will receive tools to develop healthy habits related to sleep, nutrition, physical activity, friendship, and substance use.

This event is scheduled for Aug. 17 at Reiman-Simmons Park, 415 F Street SW in Quincy, from 4 to 7 p.m.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/now_quincy. Water, snacks, and swag bags will be provided.

County’s BOE seeking Quincy area member

Grant County commissioners are looking for two interested citizens of Grant County to fill open positions on the Board of Equalization. The board requires two alternate positions be filled. One citizen that resides in District #2 area (Moses Lake, Warden, etc.) and one citizen that resides in District 3 area (Quincy, George, Royal City, Mattawa, Desert Aire area, etc.)

The successful candidates will serve a three-year term as alternate members on the Grant County Board of Equalization. The ideal candidate will have knowledge of appraisal methods, experience in real estate sales, marketing, banking, farming, and general knowledge of the county.

Applications can be found on the Grant County website, www.grantcountywa.gov, click on “Boards, Commissions and Districts,” then click on “Current Vacancies.”