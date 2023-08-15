Senior Center meals
Aug. 15: Hamburger steak with gravy, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn and dessert. Bingo, 3 p.m.
Aug. 16: Cheeseburger, potato chips, cookie. Chat and stitch 1 p.m., board meeting at 2 p.m.
Aug. 21: Scrambled eggs, bacon, scone with jam. Coffee social, 10 a.m., line dancing, 1 p.m., TOPS, 4 p.m.
Aug. 22: Cheeseburger, corn, green salad, dessert.
Other Senior Center activities:
Board meeting, 2 p.m. Aug. 16.
Guest singer, Kataleya, 4:30 p.m. Aug. 17.
Movie and pizza, 6 p.m., Aug. 30.
Colockum Ridge Ladies golf highlights
Low gross first flight Melissa Mouw 86. 2nd Flight Kathy Kniep 97. Low net first flight Jane Casey 69. 2nd flight tie Erin Harris 75, Sandy Gardner 75. Long Drive first flight Debbie Greenwalt. 2nd flight Erin Harris. Long putt Debbie Greenwalt 6ft 3/4 in. Kp Candy West 17ft 6 in. Birdies Debbie Greenwalt #13. Melissa Mouw #14. Chip ins Debbie Greenwalt#13. Katie Giefer #16.
Masquers hosts gala
The Masquers Theater announced its highly anticipated Annual Membership Gala, scheduled to take place on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. The gala will be hosted at Masquers Theater, inviting the entire community to partake in a celebration of the local arts. The gala is encouraging people to participate dressed as their favorite “CLUE” characters, with the opportunity to win door prizes.
Samaritan Healthcare achieves five-star quality rating
Based on the 2023 rankings of hospitals across the country, Samaritan Healthcare has achieved the respected 5-star rating from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. According to CMS, the rating is based on 46 quality measures which are comprised of five categories: safety of care, mortality, patient experience, readmission rates, and timely and effective care. Only eight organizations in the state of Washington earned this distinction. Samaritan is one of two 5-star hospitals in eastern Washington. 483 hospitals achieved the 5-star rank nationwide.
Hospitals do not apply to be ranked. The ratings are awarded annually from data gathered by CMS.
“Achieving this 5-star rating is a direct result of the focused efforts of our staff, physicians and leadership to fulfill our commitment to providing high quality care and service to our patients and community,” added Dale Paris, from the hospital’s Board of Commissioners.
Mosquito with West Nile Virus found in Grant County
Grant County Mosquito Control District No. 1 (GCMCD1) has reported two mosquito samples that tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV) from a routine collection on July 31, 2023. Both positive samples were collected from sites near Moses Lake. The first site is just east of Moses Lake and the second site is north of Moses Lake in the Gloyd Seeps area. It is possible for mosquitoes in other areas to carry this virus. So far, no human cases of WNV have been reported in Grant County this year. The last positive mosquito sample containing WNV in Grant County was reported in 2021.
For the 2023 season, these samples are the first detection of the virus in Grant County, and the third county detection statewide. Benton County and Yakima County were the first two counties to report the detection of West Nile virus through a joint media release published on July 12th, 2023.
There have been no reports of human or other animal cases testing positive for West Nile virus in Washington State so far this season.