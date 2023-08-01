Senior Center serving meals
Aug. 2: Philly steak sandwich, potato chips, fruit and cookie. Chat and twitch at 1 p.m.
Aug. 3: Barbecue chicken, potato salad, kallstrom corn, and dessert. Pinochle at 3 p.m.
Aug. 7: Pancakes, bacon, fruit, coffee social at 10 a.m. and line dancing at 1 p.m. TOPS at 4 p.m.
Aug. 8: Cheesy chicken bake, mixed veggie, roll and dessert.
Erratics’ next program scheduled for Aug. 8
The Wenatchee Valley Erratics, Ice Age Floods Institute’s next program will be on Tuesday, August 8, at 7 p.m. at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee.
Brent Cunderla, IAFI Wenatchee Valley Erratics’ longtime president, will give a program on the “Geological Wonders of Iceland.” His talk stems from a trip he took in September 2022. Highlights include seeing the divergent plate boundary apparent at the surface, the Icelandic Hotspot, many basalt flows, geothermal fields and geothermal energy, geysers and hot springs, glaciers and waterfalls.
This is a hybrid meeting. You can attend in-person at the museum. Or you can participate via a Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84520197937 Please sign in at 7 p.m. Aug. 8. The program is free and open to the public.
State Fire Marshall recommends checklist for people with disabilities
In a report published by the National Fire Protection Association in 2022, it was estimated that physical disabilities were a factor in an average of 460 home fire deaths in the years 2015-2019. These estimates are based on data from the U.S. Fire Administration’s National Fire Incident Reporting System. Between 2018 and 2022 in Washington state there were 63 fire fatalities of individuals reported to have physical or mental disabilities.
For those living with disabilities, the SFMO encourages you to:
- Have smoke alarms on every level of your home including inside bedrooms and outside all sleeping areas.
- Interconnect your alarms so when one sounds, they all sound.
- If you are hard of hearing, use smoke alarms with a vibrating pad, flashing light, or a strobe light. These accessories start your alarm sounds.
- Test your alarms every month and maintain your alarms in accordance with manufacturer’s instructions.
- Know two ways out of every room.
- If you live in a multistory home, sleep on the first floor. If you live in an apartment building, you’ll be safest on the ground floor.
For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 596-3929.
Health district joins in commemorating National Drug Overdose Awareness Day
Grant County Health District is hosting its second annual International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) event in Grant County. Each year, local communities participate in IOAD as they come together to acknowledge the profound grief felt by families and friends whose loved ones have died or suffered permanent injury from a drug overdose.
Drug overdose is one of the world’s worst public health crises. Over the past two decades, drug overdose deaths have surged in various parts of the world, including Grant County, where 61 overdose-related deaths were reported between 2018 and 2021.
On Thursday, August 24, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at McCosh Park (401 W Fourth Ave., Moses Lake), GCHD will host a community resource fair as part of this year’s IOAD event. Local organizations will be present and prepared to connect community members to services and support available within our county. Discover tools to prevent substance misuse and overdose, including medication lockboxes and access to local community support. All Grant County residents interested in exploring opportunities that could assist you or someone you love, are encouraged to attend this event.
CHS donates money to fire district in Adams County
Adams County Fire Protection District #5 is receiving $10,000 from CHS to replace older hydraulic extrication tools, according to a press release.
“The CHS Seeds for Stewardship grant allows us to replace aging rescue equipment with state-of-the-art battery-operated equipment,” says Gary Lebacken, Adams County Fire District 5 fire chief. “The new equipment eliminates the cumbersome setup of hydraulic hoses and motors, therefore enabling us to swiftly deliver vital medical aid to victims. Our updated equipment elevates our capabilities and allows us to better serve our community.”
The CHS Seeds for Stewardship program supports organizations and projects that are focused on safety, ag education, and strengthening and uplifting hometown communities. The funds like those being donated by CHS SunBasin Growers are part of the CHS commitment to empower a safer, stronger rural America through financial support that goes directly back into communities where CHS farmer- and rancher-owners and employees work, live and do business.