Senior Center meals and activities
The Quincy Senior Center serves lunch on Mondays and Wednesdays, no reservation needed, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for dining in or takeout. The center serves dinner Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. – reservations are required for dining in. Takeout dinners are offered 5:30 to 6 p.m. Call 509-787-3231 with orders.
Aug. 23: Chef salad, fruit and cookie. Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.
Aug. 24: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, garlic bread and dessert. Pinochle at 3 p.m.
Aug. 28: Tuna salad with bacon, fruit and cookie. Coffee social at 10 a.m. Line dancing at 1 p.m. TOPS at 4 p.m.
Aug. 29: French dip, garlic rosemary roasted potato, carrots and dessert.
Aug. 30: Chicken salad, potato chips and cookie. Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m. Movie and pizza at 6 p.m.
Swim day for dogs scheduled
The 2023 Pooch Summer Splash at Quincy Aquatic Center will be held 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5. The annual day for dogs at the city pools facility is supported by the Quincy Recreation Department, the Aquatic Center and Quincy Animal Shelter before the pools are drained for the year. Donations will be accepted.
While the facility is fenced and dogs will be allowed off-leash, a number of rules will be in place: swimming is for dogs only; dogs must be accompanied by a handler 18 years or older; limited to two dogs per handler; handlers of aggressive dogs will be asked to remove them; female dogs in heat or puppies under 4 months are not allowed; handler or owner is responsible for damage or injuries caused by dogs; clean up after your dog; dogs must be current on immunizations; participate at your own risk.
Masquers sets time for auditions for holiday classic
Masquers Theater has announced open auditions for “Elf, The Musical.” Open auditions will be held Sunday, Aug. 27, and Monday, Aug. 28, at 6 p.m. at the Soap Lake Masquers Theater. You need only attend one of the audition sessions.
The “Elf” story has Buddy, a young orphan, crawling into Santa’s bag of gifts and taken to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.
The musical will open Saturday, Nov. 25, and end Saturday, Dec. 16.
Visit masquers.com for more audition information and forms.
Colockum Ridge Ladies golf highlights
Kp in 2nd shot #5 Debbie Greenwalt 5 ft. 7 in. Kp #12 Erin Harris 10 ft. Kp #14 Erin Harris 15 ft. 8-1/2 in. Long putt #9 Jane Casey 6 ft. 1-1/2 in. Birdie #7 Jane Casey and Erin Harris. #14 Cathy Jones. Chip in #18 Cathy Jones.
Evening of painting planned at Activity Center
A Paint Party based on a surprise Bob Ross painting will make for a relaxing, fun evening with friends, music and snacks. Quincy Recreation Department’s next Paint Party will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Activity Center, 105 Second Ave. SE. The cost is $20 per in-city person. Register at www.quincywashington.us.
WVC names new vice president of Student Affairs
Wenatchee Valley College has named Dr. Diana Garza as its new vice president of Student Affairs. Garza will begin in her new role Sept. 11.
Garza has more than 21 years of experience in higher education, most recently working as the senior assistant dean of Student Affairs in the College of Engineering at Boise State University. She also recently completed her term as a Leadership Academy Fellow/La Academia de Liderazgo through the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities. She has a Ph.D. in educational leadership from Northwest Nazarene University.
The vice president of Student Affairs position was created in lieu of replacing the vice president of Student Services position previously held by Dr. Chio Flores. It oversees student services, including registration and admission, financial aid, counseling, athletics, student and campus life, Student Recreation Center and educational planning services. Flores is now the president of Pierce College’s Puyallup campus.
“This position was created with the goal of serving students holistically during their time at WVC,” said WVC President Dr. Faimous Harrison in a press release. “Dr. Garza has a breadth of experience in higher education and a unique perspective as a first-generation college student, making her a great fit for this role.”