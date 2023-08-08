Latest election results
The latest vote count in the race for the top two spots in the general election in November have undergone a bit of a plot twist, with city council candidate Manny Rodriguez jumping to the second spot, with 198 votes, ahead of Marcus Westra by four votes.
Jim Kling retains the first place he had after the first ballot count, this time with 229 votes.
The first vote count had Kling ahead (188 votes), but Westra ahead of Rodriguez 159 to 151 votes.
The race is still not fully decided, as there are about 20 ballots left to count. The next ballot count is scheduled for Aug. 15.
Senior Center meals
Aug. 9: Turkey bacon ranch sandwich, carrot raisin salad and cookie. Chat and stitch at 1 p.m.
Aug. 10: Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll and dessert. Pinochle at 3 p.m.
Aug. 14: Sourdough turkey melt, fruit and cookie. Coffee social at 10 a.m. Line dancing at 1 p.m. TOPS at 4 p.m.
Aug. 15: Hamburger steak with gravy and mashed potatoes and gravy. Corn and dessert. Bingo at 3 p.m.
Other Senior Center activities:
Board meeting, 2 p.m. Aug. 16.
Guest singer, Kataleya, 4:30 p.m. Aug. 17.
Movie and pizza, 6 p.m., Aug. 30.
County board seeking applicants
The Grant County Lodging Tax Advisory Committee announced last week that they are seeking grant applicants for qualifying tourism-promotion campaigns for 2024. The application period is open from Aug. 14 to Sept. 22.
For more information on how to apply, go to the county website, grantcountywa.gov, click on Boards Commissions and Districts, click on Committees, and click on Lodging Tax Advisory Committee.
You may also contact Jerry Gingrich, jtgingrich@grantcountywa.gov, 509-754-2011, ext. 2931.
Free concert coming to Moses Lake
The Moses Lake Creative District will hold its second free concert of the season: Hometown Showcase, featuring Lake City Blues and Dimestore Prohets. Join us beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday Aug. 11, 2023, at Centennial Amphitheater in McCosh Park.
For more information, please contact Creative Programs Coordinator Jenni Shelton,creativedistrict@cityofml.com or 509-764-3823.
For further contact information for this public service announcement, Museum Superintendent Dollie Boyd dboyd@cityofml.com or 509-764-3826.
Chicano visual artist coming to Wenatchee
Wenatchee Valley College, in partnership with NCW Libraries and CAFÉ, is hosting a presentation by Chicano artist Jake Prendez on “The Art of Rebellion, Social Justice and Chicana/Chicano Visual Arts” on Monday, Aug. 14 from 6-7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. It will be held in the Jack & Edna Maguire Conference Center in the Mish ee twie building on the Wenatchee campus.
In “The Art of Rebellion, Social Justice and Chicana/Chicano Visual Arts” Prendez will trace the history of social justice art, from the rise of Mexican muralism to its influence on American artwork from the civil rights era and the modern era. He will explore how the means of production and new technologies made art accessible worldwide and deconstruct his own artwork to show how it relates to this greater narrative.
Prendez is the owner and co-director of The Nepantla Art Gallery in Seattle. Parking in the Mish ee twie (MET) and Music and Art Center (MAC) parking lots is free for this event.
Jones of Washington wins MVP
Jones of Washington’s Quincy Tasting Room received a special visit from Christopher Chan, Executive Director of Seattle Wine Awards, presenting the winery with the 2023 MVP Award.
Washington State Wine Awards selects one Washington State winery annually to receive this prestigious honor. The award states “The ‘Most Valuable Producer’ award is given in recognition of 20+ vintages of consistently crafting wines with excellence, accolades and appeal, we celebrate Jones of Washington and Winemaker Victor Palencia for their commitment in showcasing the best in Washington State wine.”
Colockum Ridge Ladies Golf scores
Low gross first flight Melissa Mouw 87, 2nd flight Kathy Kneip 101. Low net first flight Cathy Jones 74, 2nd flight Kay Brewer 77. Long drive first flight Debbie Greenwalt, 2nd flight Kay Brewer, Long putt first flight #9, Cathy Jones 25 ft 7 inches, kp # 12 Debbie Greenwalt 20 ft 1 in. Chip ins Yvonne Alder # 1.