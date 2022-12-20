News briefs, week of Dec. 21, 2022

Senior Center serving meals
The Quincy Senior Center is open for lunch, dinner, takeout and delivery meals. Dinner will be served on both Tuesday and Thursday, and lunch on Monday and Wednesday.
On the menu this week:
Dec. 21: Bacon tomato melt, apple salad and cookie. Chat-and-stitch at 1 p.m. Board meeting at 2 p.m.
Dec. 22: Lasagna, green salad, mixed veggies, breadstick and dessert. SAIL class at 1 p.m.
Dec. 26: The center will be closed today in observance of Christmas.
Dec. 27: Barbecue pork ribs, roasted potatoes, pea salad, dessert.
Other Senior Center activities:
Chat-and-Stitch at 1 p.m. on Dec. 28, and movie and pizza on the same day at 6 p.m.
SAIL class at 1 p.m. on Dec. 29.
Wreaths Across America program reaches cemetery
On Dec. 17 4-H students from Quincy and George participated in a ceremony honoring the fallen heroes of our community with wreaths at Quincy Valley Cemetery.
According to Jennifer Snyder, from 4-H, the ceremony serves to remember those who laid down their lives in service to our nation but also to teach the younger generations the value of freedom.
The ceremony was part of National Wreaths Across America Day.
According to Snyder, four community members from the Valley helped lay wreaths this year: Nicole Dreher, Clairese Snyder, Tonja Petro and Jennifer Snyder herself. The snow kept folks from being able to lay wreaths on the graves, so they were tied to a fence at the cemetery.
Nevertheless, “it’s a very meaningful project in remembering veterans and an act of gratitude and respect to them,” Snyder wrote.
“We sincerely hope more organizations and individuals from Quincy will participate in our cemetery’s wreath laying in future years,” she added.
Vacancy at law enforcement disability board
The Grant County Law Enforcement; Fire Fighters (LEOFF) Disability Board is seeking an individual to fill the “citizen-at-large” position on the Grant County LEOFF Board.
The term is for two years.
The general purpose of the LEOFF board is to consider claims for disability and sickness made by law enforcement officers or fire fighters as provided under the Washington law enforcement officers’ and fire fighters retirement system act. (See RCW 41.26). The selected individual must reside in rural Grant County, outside the city limits of Moses Lake, according to a press release issued by the county.
The Grant County LEOFF board typically meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. in the Grant County Commissioners Hearing Room, 35 C St. NW, Ephrata.
If you are interested in serving on this board, please see the announcement and complete an application for an appointment to a Grant County Volunteer Board, which is located on the county’s website.
Applications must be received/postmarked by Jan. 15, 2023.