Senior Center serving meals
The Quincy Senior Center is open for lunch, dinner, takeout and delivery meals. Dinner will be served on both Tuesday and Thursday, and lunch on Monday and Wednesday.
On the menu this week:
Dec. 7: Bacon mac-and-cheese, fruit and cookie. Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.
Dec. 8: Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed veggies, roll and dessert.
Dec. 12: Vegetable beef soup, roll, cookie. Coffee social at 10 a.m., line dancing at 1 p.m. and TOPS at 3:30 p.m.
Dec. 13: Beef chili, coleslaw, cornbread, dessert.
Other Senior Center activities:
SAIL class, Dec. 8, 1 p.m. Chat-and-Stitch at 1 p.m. Dec. 7. Annual meeting of members at
5 p.m. on Dec. 8.
Christmas dinner and music with the Rocky Ford Band, Dec. 15, 4:30 p.m.
Secretary of State unveils anti-scam program
Secretary of State Steve Hobbs encourages people to “give smart” this holiday season so charitable donations will get to their intended causes.
Givesmart! empowers people to make educated and informed giving decisions. by offering resources that can help Washingtonians, senior centers, retirement communities, and civic and nonprofit organizations protect themselves from being victimized by fake charities and fundraisers.
To request hard copies of the guide and other Givesmart! resources at no charge, or to request an in-person presentation, call the Charities division at 800-332-4483 or visit sos.wa.gov/charities/givesmart.
WSP wants commercial drivers safe in the snow
The Washington State Patrol wants drivers to follow the chain law requirements this year.
Strict enforcement of the chain carry requirement will be conducted and Commercial Truck drivers in violation can be cited $500.00 and NOT allowed to proceed into the mountain pass zone until in compliance.
Commercial Vehicle Troopers and Commercial Vehicle Officers will also be proactively doing “Sleeper” enforcement on those CMV drivers choosing to sleep in the designated chain areas either to wait out the storm (so they do not have to chain) or who wish to use it as a rest stop instead of finding a safe location off the roadway.
For more information on WSP chain requirements, WSDOT’s winter programs, car emergency kits and ways to prepare your vehicle for winter, please visit www.wsdot.wa.gov/winter
WSDOT is also offering traffic and travel information on your cell phone or PDA. Drivers will now be able to access the popular Seattle area traffic flow map, ferry schedules, mountain pass reports, and current travel times from their PDAs or cellphones by logging on to www.wsdot.wa.gov/small/.
Masquers announce auditions for next show
Auditions will be held for the Masquers Theater presentation of “Almost, Maine” on Saturday Dec. 17 and Sunday Dec. 18 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the theater.
Auditions will be open, with a provided monologue reading.
Director Cynthia Beyer is looking for actors ages 18+. Opening night will be Friday, Feb. 10 and will run for a total of nine performances over three weekends.
Call 509-246-2511 for further questions.
Quincy person among winners of Upskill-a-Thon
NCW Tech Alliance wrapped up its month-long UpSkill-A-Thon competition on Nov. 16 at midnight. The UpSkill-A-Thon is a free, online competition designed to engage community members and help the workforce become more prepared for in-demand roles in the digital economy. In total, there were 1,400+ UpSkill-A-Thon competitors who earned 4,100+ Career Essentials Certificates and certificates of completion.
UpSkill-A-Thon Competition Categories and Cash Prizes winners include Shannon Durfee of Quincy, who eared third place and won $500.