Senior center meals
Feb. 15: Cheeseburger, pea salad and cookie. Chat-and-Stitch at 1 p.m. Board meeting at 2 p.m.
Feb. 16: Baked ham, macaroni and cheese, green beans, dessert.
Feb. 20: Ham and bean soup, corn bread, cookie.
Feb. 21: Salmon chowder, buttered herb biscuit, spinach salad and dessert.
Other activities scheduled for senior center:
GTA study presentation, 3 p.m., Feb. 16. Movie and pizza 6 p.m. Feb. 22.
Second Harvest to bring food distribution event to Quincy church
Second Harvest will bring the Mobile Market to Iglesia Metodista Libre el Jardín – Quincy, WA for a free food distribution event on Feb. 22. The organization encourages anyone in the community seeking food assistance to stop by on that Wednesday. No identification will be necessary to receive food. The event will be run rain or shine.
For more information, contact Nicole Wallace, Mobile Market Program Associate, by emailing nicole.wallace@2-harvest.org or by calling (509) 252-6296. You may also go online and visit 2-harvest.org.
Two Quincy grads make Dean’s List at George Fox University
Two Quincy grads stood among those who earned Dean’s List recognition at George Fox University for the fall 2022 semester.
Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the Dean’s List. The students were a senior, Bryn Heikes, majoring in marketing, and Aidan Heikes, a sophomore majoring in psychology.
WVC’s Knights Kupboard gets grant
The Wenatchee Valley College Foundation received $5,000 from the Wenatchee Valley chapter of the National Association of Professional Mortgage Women (NAPMW) to support the WVC Knights Kupboard, the on-campus food and essentials pantry for students. The funds were raised through a NAPMW dinner and auction held in December 2022.
Donations received from WVC faculty, staff and the community help keep the Knights Kupboard stocked and open year-round. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the pantry has served twice as many students weekly as it has in the past.
“Being a recipient of this fundraiser is such an honor,” said Bertha Sanchez, WVC counselor. “The support from NAPMW will ensure WVC students facing food insecurity will get much needed support and resources.”
For more information about the Knights Kupboard, visit wvc.edu/Counseling.
Blood drive gets new schedule
A blood drive has been moved to Feb. 21 at the Quincy Business & Event Center from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will be hosted by Centro Cristiano Nuevo Pacto.
The Quincy Business & Event Center is located at. 115 F St. SW.