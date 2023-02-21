Senior center meals
Feb. 22: French dip, pasta salad and cookie.Chat-and-stitch at 1 p.m. Movie and pizza, 6 p.m.
Feb. 23: Oven-roasted chicken, season-roasted potatoes, corn, roll, dessert. SAIL class at 1 p.m.
Feb. 27: Pancakes, bacon and fruit. Coffee social at 10 a.m. Line dancing at 1 p.m.
Feb. 28: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green salad, garlic bread and dessert. Quilting group at 12:30 p.m.
Second Harvest to bring another food distribution event to Quincy church
Second Harvest will bring the Mobile Market to Iglesia Metodista Libre el Jardín – Quincy, WA for a free food distribution event on March 9.
The organization encourages anyone in the community seeking food assistance to stop by on that Wednesday. No identification will be necessary to receive food. The event will be run rain or shine.
For more information, contact Nicole Wallace, Mobile Market Program Associate, by emailing nicole.wallace@2-harvest.org or by calling (509) 252-6296. You may also go online and visit 2-harvest.org.
Fire district honors their very best
Grant County Fire District #3 held its Annual Fire District #3 Awards Presentation on Feb. 11. In attendance were staff, volunteers, support staff, spouses, retirees and guests.
The city of Quincy was presented with a plaque of recognition as Employer of the year (2022) for its support of GCFD#3.
The following people received awards at this banquet:
Most Active Volunteer of the Year for the District: DeDe Brown
Chief’s Award: Cliff Affeldt
Rookie of the Year: Jeremy Fodge
Station Awards for the most active at their station:
1-DeDe Brown Station 30/31 (Quincy) Most Active
2-Scott Cook Station 32 (Winchester) Most Active
3- Londa VanKirk Station 33 (Block-71) Most Active
4- Jose Chavez Station 34 (Low-Gap) Most Active
5- Gregory Berndt Station 35 (George) Most Active
6- Cliff Affeldt Station 36 (Sunland Estates) Most Active
7- Howard VanBaugh Station 37 (Crescent Bar) Most Active
Top 10 Most Active Volunteer Firefighters for the year were:
DeDe Brown with 316 calls.
Gregory Berndt with 266 calls.
Cory Vancha with 245 calls.
Scott Cook with 217 calls.
Katrina Spence with 187 calls.
Jose Chavez with 181 calls.
Dalton Broaddus with 175 calls.
Jason Garrison with 175 calls.
Doug Batey with 161 calls.
Ethan Williamson with 147 calls.
Service Awards for Grant County Fire District #3
- 10 Years of Service: Gabe McKay, Cliff Affeldt, Brian Evens and Ethan Williamson
- 20 Years of Service: Dustin Hubbard
- 25 Years of Service: Travis Kirk
Retiree Clock: Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Jim Kling with 34 years of service.
Senior center to offer classes starting in April
Free A Matter of Balance classes will start April 11 at the Quincy Senior Center.
Many older adults experience concerns about falling that lead to restriction of their activities, but falling does not need to be accepted as a natural part of aging.
Falls can be prevented through education and planning. There are many things you can do to help decrease the risk of falls and maintain your independence, and falls prevention programs like A Matter of Balance can help.
A Matter of Balance is a nationally recognized program designed to reduce concerns about falling and encourage physical activity.
Participants learn to view falls as something they can control, set goals and increase their activity levels, make changes around the home to reduce fall risks, exercise to increase strength and balance, and become proactive self-managers in reducing risk for falls.
A Matter of Balance can help you if you have fallen in the past or are concerned about falling, or you don’t do some things you enjoy because you are afraid you might fall, or you would like to be more flexible, stronger, and have better balance
Class Dates: Every Tuesday starting April 11 and ending May 16
Time: 1-4:p.m. on Tuesdays, at the Quincy Senior Center, 522 F St. SE, Quincy.
Please register with Quincy Senior Center at 509-787-3231 or with Erin Cass at 509-393-9113 or email sailwithmeec@gmail.com. Classes are free, but space is limited to the first 12 participants.
Local organization honored by state
The community action group Padres Tomando Acción (Parents Taking Action, in Spanish) was honored Feb. 21 in Olympia with the 2023 Latino Legislative Civic Awards, in recognition of their leadership and commitment to serve.
The award was part of the ceremonies in Olympia during the “Latino Legislative Day.
Governor Jay Inslee, Chief Justice Steve Gonzalez, Representative Bill Ramos, Representative Alex Ybarra, Representative Emily Alvarado, Representative Sharlett Mena, Representative Julio Cortes, Senator Rebecca Saldana, and Keynote Speaker Senator Javier Valdez, were expected to attend and some of them were to present on a variety of issues, including COVID-19, Workforce & Climate Justice: Health Effects of Wildfire Smoke in Eastern Washington, Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs, The Dangers and Opioid/Fentanyl Epidemic Impacting Children, and Migration, Detention and Separation, according to a press release.
The award ceremony was to feature a performance by Mount Vernon School District Mariachi Band, as well as the keynote speakers. In addition to the Quincy group, Iris Carias, a councilwoman from Mount Vernon was also expected to receive the award.