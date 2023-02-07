Senior center meals
Feb. 8: Grilled turkey and cheese, potato chips, fruit and cookie. Chat-and-Stitch at 1 p.m. Board meeting at 2 p.m.
Feb. 9: Roast beef with gravy, baked potato, green beans, roll and dessert. SAIL exercise class at 1 p.m. Elvis impersonator at 4:30 p.m.
Feb. 13: Tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich, cookie. Coffee social at 10 a.m., line dancing at 1 p.m.
Feb. 14: Chicken enchiladas, refried beans, Spanish rice and dessert. Quilting group at 12:30 p.m.
Other activities scheduled for senior center:
GTA study presentation, 3 p.m., Feb. 16. Movie and pizza 6 p.m. Feb. 22.
County wants you to dispose properly of motor oil
Grant County Solid Waste is reminding residents to properly store and recycle automotive oil such as motor oil, hydraulic oil, gear oil, transmission fluid, and power steering fluid.
Store oil in a closed durable container out of the weather and label what’s inside. Don’t mix oil with antifreeze, brake fluid, gasoline, water, or solvents.
Up to five gallons of uncontaminated used oil may be recycled each day at the Ephrata Landfill, transfer station, AutoZone, O’Reilly’s, and household hazardous waste collection events.
Oil that is contaminated must be disposed of at a household hazardous waste collection event.
For more information, contact Grant County Solid Waste at 509-754-6082, ext. 3508.
Second Harvest brings food distribution event to Quincy church
Second Harvest will be bringing the Mobile Market out to Iglesia Metodista Libre el Jardín – Quincy, WA for a free food distribution on Feb. 22. The organization encourages anyone in the community seeking food assistance to stop by on that Wednesday. No identification necessary to receive food. The event will be run rain or shine.
For more information, contact Nicole Wallace, Mobile Market Program Associate, by emailing nicole.wallace@2-harvest.org, or by calling (509) 252-6296. You may also go online and visit 2-harvest.org.
National leader of AL Auxiliary to visit Ephrata
The national president of the American Legion Auxiliary, Vickie Koutz, will be at the Ephrata Post, 276 Eighth Ave., on March 28 at 10:30 a.m.
During her visit, Koutz will hold a meet-and-greet, and participate in a luncheon, with many local and regional authorities invited to join in, including the mayors of multiple Grant County cities. If you’re interested in attending, please RSVP to the Ephrata offices of the Post by calling (509)754-2761 with the number in your party.
Tickets for the luncheon are $10.
For more information, please contact Jane Montaney, event coordinator for Unit 28, by emailing jmontaney@yahoo.com, or calling (509)760-1433.
Grant County PUD announces fiber-optic projects
Grant PUD will expand its high-speed, fiber-optic telecommunication service to more than 1,400 customers in 2023 as part of a county-wide buildout project, a PUD press release stated.
The areas slated for fiber buildout include:
-Warden Area Completion (Part of the 2022 delayed by supply issues, weather and permits.)
-Rural area north, east and south of Quincy (Part of the 2022 delayed by supply issues, weather and permits.)
-Rural area NW and SW of Quincy
-Jericho area of the Royal Slope.
-Dodson Road to Frenchman Hills
-Wahluke area east of Mattawa
-Desert Aire to Road O SW
For a full list of areas that are currently connected and a schedule for those being added, visit https://grantpud.org/getfiber.
County seeks members for solid waste advisory committee
The Grant County Board of Commissioners is looking for an interested citizen, from South Grant County – District 3, to serve on the Solid Waste Advisory Committee (SWAC).
The SWAC assists the Board of County Commissioners in the development of programs and policies concerning solid waste handling and disposal, in the preparation of solid waste management plans, and by reviewing and commenting on proposed rules, policies, or ordinances relating to solid waste prior to their adoption.
Participation primarily entails reading material and attending meetings to provide input. Members are asked to attend a majority of the meetings which are held quarterly at the Public Works facility in Ephrata.
There is no compensation for attending meetings. An application must be completed and can be found online by visiting www.grantcountywa.gov, clicking on Boards, Commissions and Districts, and then clicking on Current Vacancies.
For further information, please contact Joan Sieverkropp at 509-754-6082 ext. 3508 or by email at jsieverkropp@grantcountywa.gov.
Applications will be accepted until filled.
Community coffeehouse welcomes bluegrass band
The George Community Coffeehouse will host the Badger Mountain Dry band on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m., with doors opening 30 minutes earlier.
Tickets are $5 per person, with free admission for children 12 and older. There will be a hat-pass for the band. For more than 31 years the Badger Mountain Dry Band has brought its brand of progressive bluegrass roots and Americana music to the PNW. The group presents a range of bluegrass standards, traditional fiddle tunes, Rock and Roll, sing tunes, bing band tunes, old country standards and more.
The community hall is located at 403 W. Montmorency Blvd. in George. To learn more, visit www.georgecommunityhall.com.
WVC seeks nominees for distinguished alumni award
The Wenatchee Valley College Foundation is accepting nominations for the 2023 WVC Distinguished Alumni Award. Nominations must be submitted online by March 30, 2023.
Established in 1975, the purpose of the WVC Distinguished Alumni Award is to recognize an alum who has:
-Distinguished themselves in their chosen professional field,
-Made significant contributions to their community on a local, state, national or international level, and
-Demonstrated integrity in their personal life and gained the respect of their peers.
To qualify for this award, the nominee must have attended WVC for a year or longer. A group of alumni may also be considered for the award, but all members must be alumni.
Self-nominations are also permitted. Nominations can be submitted online at wvc.edu/Awards.
In 2022, Darrell Dickeson received the award for his service to WVC as a donor and interim director of the WVC Foundation and as a community leader.
Recent recipients also include Eastmont High School educator Jaime Ramirez (2020), NCW Libraries Executive Director Barbara Walters (2019), regional entrepreneur Malachi Salcido (2018) and City of Wenatchee Human Resources Director Kari Page (2017).
NAMI announces plans to expand into Grant County
Local National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) affiliate NAMI Chelan/Douglas is seeking to expand their service area to Okanogan and Grant counties to become NAMI North Central Washington. The expansion effort is being supported by Beacon Health Options. “Beacon Health Options is thrilled to partner with NAMI Washington to support the expansion of the North Central NAMI Affiliate to include Grant and Okanogan counties,” says Brian Rebar, NCWA Community Engagement Coordinator for Beacon Health Options. “This work is laying the foundation to establish a stronger presence and leadership structure in the North Central region as well as bringing much needed peer programming and resources to our communities.”
NAMI Chelan/Douglas provides mental health support, education, and advocacy for the greater Wenatchee Valley area through online and in-person support group meetings as well as multi-session educational courses on mental illness.
In order to expand to new counties, NAMI Chelan/Douglas is actively looking to recruit regional representatives for their Board of Directors. Board Members play an important role in the growth and support of the organization. “We are looking for leaders in the region who want to see community-driven mental health support grow strategically,” said Summer Starr of NAMI Washington, the state organization supporting affiliate growth. Regional board members are expected to serve an average of 4-16 hours per month. Individuals from Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, and Grant Counties are all welcome to apply. If you’re interested in learning more about board positions, volunteer opportunities, resources, programs, or about NAMI in general, please contact Summer Starr at sstarr@namiwa.org or visit namicd.org.