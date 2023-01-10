Senior Center serving meals
The Quincy Senior Center is open for lunch, dinner, takeout and delivery meals. Dinner will be served on both Tuesday and Thursday, and lunch on Monday and Wednesday.
On the menu this week:
Jan. 11: Bacon and cheese frittata, fruit and cookie. Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.
Jan. 12: Bake chicken, macaroni and cheese, peas, roll and dessert. SAIL exercise class at 1 p.m.
Jan. 16: Chicken noodle soup, roll and cookie, coffee social at 10 a.m. and line dancing at 1 p.m.
Jan. 17: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread and green beans, dessert.
Editor’s note: The center’s schedule is subject to change. Call first to make sure it’s open. (509) 787-3231
Other activities at the Senior Center:
Board meeting 2 p.m. Jan. 18. Movie and pizza night, 6 p.m. Jan. 25.
Local scholarships now available
Quincy School District has announced that local scholarships are now available to Quincy School District seniors and alumni. The web address is www.qsd.wednet.edu. click on Schools, then on Quincy High School, then on Quick Resources, and lastly on Scholarship and College Resources to learn more.
Third Friday Jam scheduled for Community Hall
George Community Hall invites the community to participate in the Third Friday Jams, where everyone is invited to either listen to homegrown music or make some homegrown music. This event is free and open to the public, and scheduled for Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.
Libraries unveil plans for remote story times
NCW Libraries are offering a weekly, live, virtual story time that connects young children across five counties through reading, song and play. The story time is scheduled to air via Zoom every Thursday starting Jan. 12 at 9:30 a.m., led by NCW Libraries staff.
On Jan. 12, the book will be “Ten Ways to Hear Snow.” On Jan. 19, the theme will be Pajama Story Time, with children encouraged to wear jammies. On Jan. 29, the theme will be the celebration of the Chinese New Year.
“NCW Libraries started virtual story times during the COVID lockdown, when it was the only way to offer reading programs to children and families. The program continued even after libraries reopened and in-person story times resumed, because families still enjoyed the virtual experienced that engaged children from across the area in the comfort of their own homes,” an email from NCW Libraries stated.
Sign up for virtual story time at www.ncwlibraries.org. and click on “Events.” Then receive a link to the Zoom event via email.
County seeking volunteers for veterans board
Grant County Commissioners are looking for one interested citizen to serve on the Grant County Veterans Advisory Board, in an at-large position. The VAB advises the county commissioners on the needs of local, indigent veterans, the resources available to them and the programs that could meet these veterans’ needs. People interested should apply at www.grantcountywa.gov, clicking on Boards Commissions and Districts, and then clicking on Current Vacancies.
Flywheel opens competition for 2023 funds
The Annual Flywheel Investment Conference presented by Moss Adams, Ogden Murphy Wallace, Confluence Health, and Microsoft has opened applications for the 2023 Investment competition.
Flywheel is now accepting applications from early-stage Washington state companies who are looking for funding. Companies can apply to compete for a $150,000-plus investment award during the Flywheel conference, scheduled for April 19-21 in Wenatchee. In addition, there is a $50,000 relocation offer and a $5,000 cash prize. To learn more, contact Jenny Rojanasthien, executive director at 509-661-9000.
County seeking volunteer for solid waste board
The Grant County Board of Commissioners are looking for an interested citizen to serve on the Solid Waste Advisory Committee.
The SWAC assists the commissioners in the development of programs and policies concerning solid waste handling and disposal, the preparation of solid-waste management plans and by reviewing and commenting on proposed rules, policies or ordinances relating to solid waste prior to their adoption. members are asked to attend a majority of the meetings, which are held quarterly at the public works facility in Ephrata. Applications can be found by visiting www.grantcountywa.gov, clicking on Boards Commissions and Districts, and then clicking on Current Vacancies.
Quincy Partnership for Youth to host potluck
The Quincy Partnership for Youth will host its annual coalition potluck Jan. 12 at the Port of Quincy Meeting Room, starting at 3:30 p.m.with option networking beginning at 3 p.m. Guests are not required to bring anything to the potluck.
Samaritan Hospital to hold open house
Samaritan Healthcare is inviting the public to an Open House scheduled for Jan. 18 at the Moses Lake City Hall. Please join them to learn more about the proposed plans and options being discussed for a community-owned replacement hospital. Information will be provided. The Open House is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. and last until 7:30 p.m., 401 S. Balsam St., in Moses Lake.
PUD issues statement in wake of Puget Sound-area attacks to substations
Grant County PUD spokesperson Christine Pratt issued the following statement regarding the recent attacks to electricity substations on the west side of the state. “Grant PUD is aware of the recent news and information, and we are actively monitoring those events and continue to work diligently to maintain security of PUD assets.”