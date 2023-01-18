Senior Center serving meals
The Quincy Senior Center is open for lunch, dinner, takeout and delivery meals. Dinner will be served on both Tuesday and Thursday, and lunch on Monday and Wednesday.
On the menu this week:
Jan. 18: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, chips and cookie. Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m. Board meeting, 2 p.m.
Jan. 19: Roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed veggies, roll and dessert. SAIL exercise class at 1 p.m.
Jan. 23: Grilled ham and cheese, chips, fruit, and cookie, coffee social at 10 a.m. and line dancing at 1 p.m.
Jan. 24: Sweet and sour chicken, fried rice, tangy coleslaw, dessert. Quilting group at 12:30 p.m.
The center’s schedule is subject to change. Call first to make sure it’s open. (509) 787-3231
Other activities at the Senior Center:
Movie and pizza night, 6 p.m. Jan. 25.
Quincy student makes President’s List at Gonzaga
Kelly Mills of Quincy has earned placement on the Gonzaga University President’s List for fall semester 2022. Students must earn a 3,85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.
Two programs coming to NCW Libraries
In the first program, NCW is partnering with Humanities Washington to offer the live, virtual program After the Blast: Mount St. Helens 40 Years Later.
This program will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 and held on the Zoom platform.
Writer and biologist Eric Wagner will take participants on a journey through the Mt. St. Helens blast zone.
The second program features Mexican American author Yasmin Ramirez, who will give a live, virtual talk at 7 p.m. on Feb. 9. She will discuss her debut memoir, her writing process, and talk about the playlist she made to accompany the book!
Her memoir, ¡Ándale Prieta!, delicately shares the experience of a young Latina growing up on the U.S-Mexico border and subsequent years searching for herself and fulfillment after the passing of her grandmother.
To participate, register at www.ncwlibraries.org
