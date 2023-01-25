Senior Center serving meals
The Quincy Senior Center is open for lunch, dinner, takeout and delivery meals. Dinner will be served on both Tuesday and Thursday, and lunch on Monday and Wednesday.
On the menu this week:
Jan. 25: Turkey bacon sandwich, fruit, cookie. Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m. Movie and Pizza night 6 p.m.
Jan. 26: Barbecue pork ribs, roasted potatoes, carrots, roll and dessert. SAIL exercise class at 1 p.m.
Jan. 30: Biscuits and gravy, potatoes, fruit. Grilled ham and cheese, chips, fruit, and cookie, coffee social at 10 a.m. and line dancing at 1 p.m.
Jan. 31: French dip, potato wedges, mixed veggies and dessert.
The center’s schedule is subject to change. Call first to make sure it’s open. (509) 787-3231.
Family festival scheduled for spring
The Quincy School District Migrant Education and Multilingual Programs are currently working on hosting their fifth annual “Family Festival/Festival Familiar.” It is planned for Saturday, April 29, starting at 2 p.m. and ending at 6 p.m. The event will take place at Quincy Middle School located at 16 Sixth Ave.SE.
This event is intended to provide resources and activities for families to use during the summer to support their child’s learning.
The event consists of having approximately 40 tables with a variety of resources and educational activities. Parents can learn techniques and use them to support their children in both reading and math. Families can also obtain many community resources from participants at each table.
If you would like to reserve a table for display or participate in the parade, please contact Maria Valle at (509) 306-6545 or via email mvalle@qsd.wednet.edu.
Columbia Basin Foundation launches its scholarship season
The Columbia Basin Foundation, located in Ephrata, is accepting applications. The CBF scholarship system offers 67 different scholarships with one universal application to complete. These scholarships are available to students graduating from high school in 2023, and students currently enrolled in college or vocational training.
Each individual scholarship has its own eligibility requirements and many students are eligible for multiple scholarships, ranging from $250 to $5,000.
The scholarship application process is a universal application that does not require students to submit their FAFSA information. Students can visit www.cbfcommunity.org and click on the scholarships link.
The scholarship application is completely online, and students are required to submit two letters of recommendation and their most current transcript.
For questions regarding CBF scholarships, please contact Kristen Elder, CBF Scholarship Director/Community Engagement Coordinator atlkelder@cbfcommunity.org, 509-754-4596, or in person by appointment.