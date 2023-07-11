Senior center meals
July 12: Turkey and cheese sandwich, pea salad and cookie. Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.
July 13: Baked chicken, seasoned potato wedges, green beans, dessert. Pinochle at 3 p.m.
July 17: Egg salad sandwich, potato chips, cookie. Coffee social at 10 a.m., line dancing 1 p.m., TOPS at 4 p.m.
July 18: Cheesy chicken bake, coleslaw, Garlic breadstick, dessert. Bingo at 3 p.m.
Quincy grads among best at U of W
Students from the Quincy area have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Washington for the Winter 2023 Quarter.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (out of 4).
The Quincy grads who received this honor are: Caitlin Rose Davidson, Laithy Michale Dirsiye, Amari Mai Helme, Francis Claire McManus, Zitlaly Parra, Elizabeth Joy Preston and Arohini Rajvanshi.
Quincy grad among best at Eastern Oregon
Eastern Oregon University named 559 students to the Dean’s List for the 2023 spring term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded coursework for the duration of the term.
The following student from the Quincy area earned this distinction: Christopher Quintero.
State mobilizes units to help fight Baird Springs Fire
State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Baird Springs Fire near Crescent Bar, west of Quincy. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on July 10 at 5 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief Anthony Leibelt, of Grant County Fire District 3.
The Baird Springs Fire started on July 10 at approximately 2:28 p.m. This fire was estimated at 900 acres and growing on Monday. It was burning sagebrush and crops, and threatening homes, orchards and a processing warehouse. Levels 1 and 3 evacuations were in effect Monday. The fire cause was under investigation.
The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray remained activated at Level 2 to help coordinate state assistance for the Baird Springs Fire. Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau ordered three strike teams, and the fire was to be managed by a Type 4 Incident Management Team. State Fire Marshal’s Office personnel were both en route to the scene and working remotely to coordinate the dispatch of resources.
Under the State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, the Fire Protection Bureau coordinates the initial dispatch and continued administrative oversight of resources and personnel for the duration of the mobilization. The Mobilization Plan is implemented to provide a process to quickly notify, assemble and deploy fire service personnel, equipment and other resources from around the state when fires, disasters or other events exceed the capacity of local jurisdictions. More information about the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan is available at: http://www.wsp.wa.gov/all-risk-mobilization/.
Free podiatry seminar coming to Samaritan
Join Arezou Amidi, MD, podiatric surgeon, at Samaritan Healthcare’s free seminar and see how podiatry care can put you back in the game — whether it’s gardening, golf, or pickleball!
Dr. Amidi will share information on non-surgical and surgical treatments for a wide range of conditions, including foot, ankle, and heel pain or injuries, arthritis, plantar fasciitis, and more.
“Foot and ankle pain shouldn’t hold you back from enjoying the summer activities you love,” said Dr. Amidi. “Whether you’re an avid gardener, a golf lover, or a pickleball player.”
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about leading-edge podiatry care available.
The free seminar will take place at Blue Rouge Garden & Nursery, 2114 W. Broadway Ave. in Moses Lake on Thursday, July 20, at 6 p.m.
Visit samaritanhealthcare.com/seminar or call (509) 793-9649 to reserve a seat.