Senior Center serving meals
The Quincy Senior Center is open for lunch and dinner takeout and delivery meals. Dinner will be served on both Tuesday and Thursday, and lunch on Monday and Wednesday.
On the menu this week:
July 19: BLT, corn salad, cookie; chat and stith, 1 p.m., board meeting at 2 p.m.
July 20: Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, roll and dessert; pinochle at 3 p.m.
July 24: Ham and cheese omelette, fried potatoes, fruit. Coffee social at 10 a.m., line dancing at 1 p.m. and TOPS at 4 p.m.
July 25: Chili dogs, green salad, potato chips and dessert.
EWU honors Quincy grads as members of the Dean’s List
Several Quincy grads have been honored with a spot in the Dean’s List at Eastern Washington University.
The students are Ignacio Castillo, Julian Diaz, Camila Diaz-Salas, Connor Donovan, Marcos Dorantes-Casiano, Josue Esparza, Crystal Espinoza-Baeza, Dulce Ferreyra, Nano Gallardo-Reyes, Beverly Granados-Medina, Lydia Gutierrez, Shea Heikes, Cindy Jaimes Contreras, Kallie Kooistra, Sophia Navarro, Fatima Sanchez, and Rafa Vazquez Navarro.
WSDOT paving work on SR-28 starts this week
A contractor for the Washington State Department of Transportation planned to begin paving work on State Route 28 between East Wenatchee and Rock Island on Monday, July 17.
Central Washington Asphalt is the contractor for this paving project, which will repair and pave two sections of pavement. One is Sunset Highway between Hadley Street and Eastmont Avenue. The second is SR 28 between Third Street to north of Rock Island Dam.
The work requires lane closures, reduced speed zones and flagger-controlled traffic. The contractor works Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. This project is scheduled to be complete in mid-October.
The contractor will also install new guardrail and sinusoidal rumble strips. Sinusoidal rumble strips are sometimes referred to as “mumble strips” and are like traditional rumble strips but are designed to lessen the external noise produced when vehicles travel across them.
Updates for this project will be shared on the WSDOT real-time travel map and on Twitter at @WSDOT_East.
Fire marshal recommends safety practices for RV travel
Motorhomes, campers, and other recreational vehicles are used for living and traveling. Each year, fires in them cause deaths, injuries, and millions of dollars in damages. Fires can start in the kitchen, engines, and are sometimes electrical in nature.
Vehicle fires have been the fourth leading type of fire incident reported for the past five years in Washington.
In 2022, a total of 3,932 vehicle-related fire incidents occurred, which include recreational vehicles.
The SFMO suggests these safety tips:
• Install smoke alarms and make sure they work.
• Carbon monoxide is a poisonous gas and cannot be seen, tasted, or smelled. Make sure you have working CO alarms in your recreational vehicle.
• Stay in the kitchen while you cook. Keep anything that can catch fire away from the stovetop.
• Only use one heat-producing appliance plugged into a receptacle outlet at a time.
• Check for propane leaks for any appliance that uses propane.
• Do not keep portable heaters or lanterns on while sleeping.
• Know two ways out and make sure windows open easily.
• Keep a portable fire extinguisher on board and only use it if the fire is small enough to
One-year anniversary for 988 suicide and crisis lifeline
Washington is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline this month. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is the nationwide, three-digit dialing code that connects anyone experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis, or those seeking help for a loved one, with a trained counselor. It’s free, confidential, and available 24/7/365.
Washington was the first state to pass legislation in 2021 to implement the 988 Lifeline and is among only a few states using it as more than just a crisis hotline.
Washington currently contracts with three 988 Lifeline crisis centers that answer calls from around the state: Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOA), Frontier Behavioral Health, and Crisis Connections.
From July 2022 to June 2023, these crisis centers answered 65,029 calls, 11,808 texts, and 13,064 chats, according to national data. This represents a 75% increase in calls answered since 988 launched, which underlines the need for this service and the importance of the work.
Quincy Museum’s Toys Through Time’s last weekend ahead
Toys Through Time, a multi-weekend exhibit of a broad variety of toys comes to an end this weekend with two days of Construction Junction; STEAM, July 21 and 22, with plenty of K’Nex, Legos and other construction toys.
The exhibit can be found at the Quincy Valley Historical Society and Museum, 415 F St. S.W. in Quincy.
NCW Libraries offers Art Rebellion Program
NCW Libraries will host renowned Chicano artist Jake Prendez at six locations in July and August. Prendez will talk about social justice art and the influence of Mexican muralism on American artwork.
His Humanities Washington presentation, "The Art of Rebellion, Social Justice and Chicana/Chicano Visual Arts," will be offered at the following locations:
July 24: Quincy Public Library, 5:30 p.m.
July 25: Warden Public Library, 6 p.m.
July 26: Moses Lake Public Library, 6 p.m.
Aug. 14: Wenatchee Valley College (in partnership with CaFe and WVC), 6 p.m.
Aug. 15: Peshastin Community Hall, 6 p.m.
Aug. 16: Chelan Public Library, 6 p.m.
Register at www.ncwlibraries.org. Find the online calendar under the Events tab.
Prendez will trace the history of social justice art, from the rise of Mexican muralism to its influence on American artwork from the civil rights era and the modern era.
Explore how the means of production and new technologies made art accessible worldwide, and join Prendez as he deconstructs his own artwork to show how it relates to this greater narrative.
Prendez is the owner and co-director of The Nepantla Art Gallery in Seattle. He creates art with a specific focus on themes of Chicano/a culture, activism, social justice, pop culture and satire. His style ranges from indigenous iconography, social realism, and portraiture, to colorful pop art.
Body of man recovered from Columbia River
The body of man who went missing Saturday near Crescent Bar has been recovered by law enforcement.
The man disappeared in the Columbia River about 50 to 100 yards from Willow Beach shore around 6:20 p.m. Saturday, according to a Grant County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
The body was discovered around 10:45 a.m. Monday with the assistance of several agencies including the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia Basin Dive Rescue and King County Sheriff’s Office Dive Rescue Team, according to the Facebook post.
The Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison and his staff will be conducting the autopsy.
The man’s name had not been shared with the public as of Monday evening.
He is the second person to die in the Columbia River near Crescent Bar this month. A 22-year-old Leavenworth man died while cliff diving in the area July 4.
- Oscar Rodriguez, The Wenatchee World
Moses Lake museum to exhibit work of Leanne Hickman
Beginning on July 21 and running through September 1, 2023, the Main Gallery at the Moses Lake Museum & Art Center will feature Leanne Hickman and her son, John Hickman: Feathers vs. Charcoals.Leanne Hickman, also known as the Feather Lady, resides in Moses Lake, WA. She is known for her beautiful feather paintings and avid commitment to community work. She is president of Desert Artists and is dedicated to encouraging and inspiring the arts. She carries a deep passion for people, horses, and living life to the fullest.
John Hickman grew up ranching and working livestock in the 1990s on his family farm north of Moses Lake. He graduated from Moses Lake High School and resides in Kennewick with his family. John attended Washington State University, he is a licensed PE mechanical engineer, certified PMP project manager, and a principal engineer at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory with an expertise in fire protection engineering. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoys wilderness hiking and volunteers with the Boy Scouts of America. John has a passion for the old west, ranch life, and rodeo that are prevalent in his charcoal drawings. John credits his drawing skill to friend Mark Walpole, teacher Craig Skeesick, and fellow artist Jeff Lafferty. His familiarity with livestock gives the ability to bring his works to life with every attention to detail.